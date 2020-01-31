Women's Business Enterprise National Council Names America's Top Corporations for Women-Owned Businesses in 2019
Jan 31, 2020, 09:00 ET
WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is proud to honor 75 corporations with the prestigious America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs) award.
WBENC's Top Corporations award honors those corporations who have demonstrated a sustained commitment to the inclusion of women-owned businesses in their supply chains. WBENC applauds the 2019 honorees for successfully implementing world-class diversity and inclusion programs that enable growth and innovation, while breaking down barriers for women entrepreneurs.
Underscoring that commitment, the 2019 Top Corporations collectively spent more than $51.9 billion with WBENC-Certified WBE suppliers in 2018. All 75 of the 2019 Top Corporations require supplier diversity language in their procurement requests and mentor WBEs to help drive results and develop women-owned business as valued suppliers. Find more facts and figures about the 2019 Top Corporations for WBEs at wbenc.org/blog
The 2019 America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises are (in alphabetical order):
Accenture
Kellogg Company
Adient
Kelly Services, Inc.
Allstate Insurance Company
The Kroger Co.
American Airlines
Macy's, Inc.
American Water Works Service Company, Inc.
ManpowerGroup, Inc.
Apple
Marriott International
AT&T
Medtronic
Avis Budget Group, Inc.
MERCK
Bank of America
MetLife
Bayer U.S. LLC
MGM Resorts International
BP America, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Nationwide
Capital One
Nissan North America, Inc.
Cargill
Office Depot, Inc.
CenterPoint Energy
P&G
Chevron
Pacific Gas and Electric Company
The Coca-Cola Company
PepsiCo
Comcast NBCUniversal
Pfizer Inc.
Cummins Inc.
Pitney Bowes Inc.
CVS Health
Raytheon Company
Dell Technologies
Robert Half
Delta Air Lines
Shell Oil Company
DTE Energy
Sodexo
DuPont
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Entergy Services, LLC
Southern California Edison
Ericsson Inc.
Target Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
TIAA
EY
T-Mobile US, Inc.
FedEx
TOYOTA
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
U.S. Bank
Fifth Third Bank, National Association
United Airlines
Ford Motor Company
UPS
General Motors
Verizon
Honda of America Mfg, Inc.
Vistra Energy
IBM
Walmart Inc.
Intel Corporation
The Walt Disney Company
Johnson & Johnson
Wells Fargo & Company
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
The Top Corporations will be honored during the 2020 WBENC Summit & Salute, a gathering of more than 1,800 entrepreneurs and corporate business leaders taking place March 16-18, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. To learn more about the WBENC Summit & Salute and America's Top Corporations for WBEs, visit http://summit.wbenc.org.
About WBENC
WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. WBENC is also the nation's leading advocate of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Throughout the year, WBENC provides business development opportunities for member corporations, government agencies and close to 16,000 certified women-owned businesses at events and other forums. Learn more at www.wbenc.org
