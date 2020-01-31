Women's Business Enterprise National Council Names America's Top Corporations for Women-Owned Businesses in 2019

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is proud to honor 75 corporations with the prestigious America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs) award. 

WBENC's Top Corporations award honors those corporations who have demonstrated a sustained commitment to the inclusion of women-owned businesses in their supply chains. WBENC applauds the 2019 honorees for successfully implementing world-class diversity and inclusion programs that enable growth and innovation, while breaking down barriers for women entrepreneurs.

Underscoring that commitment, the 2019 Top Corporations collectively spent more than $51.9 billion with WBENC-Certified WBE suppliers in 2018. All 75 of the 2019 Top Corporations require supplier diversity language in their procurement requests and mentor WBEs to help drive results and develop women-owned business as valued suppliers. Find more facts and figures about the 2019 Top Corporations for WBEs at wbenc.org/blog  

The 2019 America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises are (in alphabetical order):

Accenture

Kellogg Company

Adient

Kelly Services, Inc.

Allstate Insurance Company

The Kroger Co.

American Airlines

Macy's, Inc.

American Water Works Service Company, Inc.

ManpowerGroup, Inc.

Apple

Marriott International

AT&T

Medtronic

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

MERCK

Bank of America

MetLife

Bayer U.S. LLC

MGM Resorts International

BP America, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Nationwide

Capital One

Nissan North America, Inc.

Cargill

Office Depot, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy

P&G

Chevron

Pacific Gas and Electric Company

The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo

Comcast NBCUniversal

Pfizer Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

CVS Health

Raytheon Company

Dell Technologies

Robert Half

Delta Air Lines

Shell Oil Company

DTE Energy

Sodexo

DuPont

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Entergy Services, LLC

Southern California Edison

Ericsson Inc.

Target Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

TIAA

EY

T-Mobile US, Inc.

FedEx

TOYOTA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

U.S. Bank

Fifth Third Bank, National Association

United Airlines

Ford Motor Company

UPS

General Motors

Verizon

Honda of America Mfg, Inc.

Vistra Energy

IBM

Walmart Inc.

Intel Corporation

The Walt Disney Company

Johnson & Johnson

Wells Fargo & Company

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Top Corporations will be honored during the 2020 WBENC Summit & Salute, a gathering of more than 1,800 entrepreneurs and corporate business leaders taking place March 16-18, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. To learn more about the WBENC Summit & Salute and America's Top Corporations for WBEs, visit http://summit.wbenc.org.

About WBENC
WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. WBENC is also the nation's leading advocate of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Throughout the year, WBENC provides business development opportunities for member corporations, government agencies and close to 16,000 certified women-owned businesses at events and other forums. Learn more at www.wbenc.org

