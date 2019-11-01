Women's Cancer Symposium To Raise Awareness Of Proper Health Care

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly 40% of women at risk for developing cancer sometime in her life, 21st Century Oncology, the nation's largest integrated cancer care network, is teaming up with some of the area's most powerful women to highlight the importance of regular screening and early intervention.

On Saturday, November 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., 21st Century Oncology is sponsoring its ninth complimentary lecture series—Powerful Women, Powerful Choices—at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point, 5001 Coconut Rd., Bonita Springs, Florida.

A panel of local professionals—including several 21st Century Oncology physicians—will share their best strategies for improving health and well-being. This year's keynote speaker is Kristi Rivera, a five-year breast cancer survivor and self-proclaimed warrior!

Moderated by Valerie Dyke, MD, FACS, FASCRS and James W. Orr, Jr. MD, FACOG, FACS, the event will feature a fashion show from Chico's and lectures from expert physicians, including:

What's New in Radiation Oncology – Kristina Mirabeau-Beale, MD, MPH

Cancer Myths Debunked: Everything Google Doesn't Tell You – Bianca Ferrari , MD

, MD Updates in Breast Imaging – Mary Kay Peterson , MD

, MD Update on Pancreatic Cancer Treatments- There is HOPE! – Mark Bloomston , MD

, MD Oncology Today: The Pivotal Role of Screening - Magali Van den Bergh , MD

Powerful Women Powerful Choices is sponsored by 21st Century Oncology, Lee Health, Florida Cancer Specialists, Radiology Regional Center and Gulfshore Life Magazine. Registration is required and seating is limited.

For more information, visit: www.PowerfulWomenInfo.com or call (239) 936-0382 to register for the Powerful Women Powerful Choices Women's Cancer Symposium.

About 21st Century Oncology

21st Century Oncology is the nation's largest integrated cancer care network. Operating as one dream team in the crusade against cancer, the company carries out its mission with the mindset of "fighting for patients like an army and caring for them like a family." 21st Century Oncology employs or is affiliated with 1,000 physicians globally to deliver the most advanced, integrated and compassionate cancer care in personal and convenient settings. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, 21st Century Oncology operates 164 treatment centers, including 127 centers located in 15 U.S. states. In addition, the company operates 37 centers located in seven countries in Latin America. For more information, please visit https://www.21co.com.

