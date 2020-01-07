Women's Care Enterprises Announces Partnership with Southern California Reproductive Center

"The Southern California Reproductive Center is one of the most highly respected and well-known fertility clinics in the world," says Florida-based Women's Care Enterprises CEO Andrew Mintz. "This partnership allows us to expand services for patients who wish to begin or expand their families with the most advanced and proven fertility technologies. Together with SCRC, we are building a world-class national fertility platform with a full range of services to meet all of the fertility needs for our patients. This fertility platform is part of our holistic strategic approach to provide the highest quality women's health care for all of our patients."

SCRC cofounder and Medical Director Dr. Mark Surrey adds, "We have achieved groundbreaking results in the field of fertility and genetic research based on unique technologies and recruiting a world-class team to address the full range of fertility care. We are excited about our strategic partnership with Women's Care Enterprises as they share our core values and best position us to accelerate and achieve our strategic growth plans."

With more than 15,000 births to its credit, SCRC is one of the leading fertility centers in the nation. SCRC's founding physicians are pioneers in the reproductive field, with more than 25 years of experience dating back to the emergence of in-vitro fertilization (IVF). Today, SCRC's team of physicians offer a full range of services, including IVF, donor egg banking and surrogacy services with a leading reproductive endocrinology practice, state-of-the-art embryology labs, a women's health surgery center, and a partnership with Sequence46, a world-class preimplantation genetic lab that tests embryos created via IVF for genetic diseases.

About Southern California Reproductive Center

Founded in 1999, Southern California Reproductive Center is one of the most well-established fertility physician groups in the world. The Center serves patients throughout Southern California, the United States and across the world at its offices in Beverly Hills/Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Bakersfield, Glendale, Pasadena and Torrance. SCRC is dedicated to providing patients with the most innovative technologies and highest quality of care to optimize their chances for success in creating a family. (https://www.scrcivf.com/)

About Sequence46

Sequence46 is a College of American Pathologists certified preimplantation genetic testing laboratory solely focused on reproductive genetics and aims to improve IVF outcomes by testing embryos created via IVF for genetic diseases and helping families have healthy babies. By partnering with some of the leading fertility centers in North America, Sequence46 is dedicated to being leaders in innovation and research within the fertility genetics space. (https://www.sequence46.com/)

About Women's Care Enterprises

Women's Care Enterprises partners with national leaders in women's health services dedicated to improving quality, enhancing the patient experience, managing costs and transforming the delivery of health care for women. The network includes companies specializing in creating a comprehensive suite of services that includes multispecialty physicians and a full range of care for women. Women's Care Enterprises is a portfolio company of Lindsay Goldberg, a private investment firm that focuses on partnering with families, founders and management teams seeking to actively build their businesses. (http://womenscareenterprises.com/)

For more information contact

Andrew Sherman

Chief Development Officer

Women's Care Enterprises

Phone: 813-286-0033 ext. 2014

Email: asherman@womenscareusa.com

SOURCE Women’s Care Enterprises

