Women's Care Enterprises Partners with North Florida Ob-Gyn

TAMPA, Fla., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Care Enterprises, a leading multispecialty women's health platform dedicated to transforming the delivery of women's health care, announces its expansion through a partnership with North Florida Ob-Gyn, the largest independent women's health practice in Jacksonville. As part of the transaction, North Florida Ob-Gyn will be joining Women's Care Florida, the largest independent women's health practice in Central Florida and an affiliate of Women's Care Enterprises.

"This is an exciting time for our organization," states Women's Care Enterprises CEO Andrew Mintz. "Today, we are welcoming more than 600 new employees to our team and will be operating more than 100 provider locations in three major Florida markets—Tampa, Orlando and now Jacksonville—making us one of the largest women's health care practices in the state."

"We are excited about this partnership and what it will mean to our patients now and for years to come," comments Dr. Greene, president of North Florida Ob-Gyn. "This new alliance gives our North Florida Ob-Gyn team substantial capital, management talent and resources to meaningfully expand our services and to provide the best care for our patients with quality, patient experience, cost and culture at the core of every decision we make."

"Our organizations form a natural partnership—we share the philosophy of developing long-term patient relationships by providing care that embraces the total health needs of women, aligning with the Women's Care Florida mission of improving the lives of women every day," adds Mintz.

About North Florida Ob-Gyn

North Florida Ob-Gyn, founded in 1994, is the largest independent women's health practice in Jacksonville. North Florida Ob-Gyn is committed to providing its patients with individualized state-of-the-art, high-quality care in obstetrics, gynecology and urogynecology in all of its 38 locations.



About Women's Care Florida

Women's Care Florida, founded in 1998, is the largest independent women's health practice in Central Florida. Women's Care Florida offers a full range of care for women including obstetrics and gynecology, fertility, maternal fetal medicine, gynecologic oncology, urogynecology, breast surgery, endocrinology, gastroenterology, primary care, genetic counseling, plastic and reconstructive surgery, behavioral health, and a full range of state-of-the art lab and imaging services. The organization has undergone rapid growth and remains true to its mission of improving the lives of women every day.

About Women's Care Enterprises

Women's Care Enterprises is a national leader in women's health services dedicated to improving quality, enhancing the patient experience, managing costs and transforming the delivery of health care for women. The company specializes in creating comprehensive suites of services that include multispecialty physicians and a full range of ancillary care for women. Women's Care Enterprises is a portfolio company of Lindsay Goldberg, a private investment firm that focuses on partnering with families, founders and management teams seeking to actively build their businesses.

For more information contact

Andrew Sherman, Women's Care Enterprises

Phone: 813-286-0033 ext. 2014

Email: asherman@womenscareusa.com

www.womenscarefl.com

SOURCE Women’s Care Enterprises