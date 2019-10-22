Women's Care Enterprises Partners with Palm Beach Ob-Gyn

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Care Enterprises, a leading multispecialty women's health platform dedicated to transforming the delivery of women's health care, announces its expansion through a partnership with Palm Beach Obstetrics and Gynecology, a large independent women's health practice with three offices in Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens and Lake Worth, Fla. As part of the transaction, Palm Beach Ob-Gyn will be joining Women's Care Florida, the largest independent women's health practice in North and Central Florida and an affiliate of Women's Care Enterprises.

"This is an exciting time for our organization," states Women's Care Enterprises CEO Andrew Mintz. "Palm Beach Obstetrics and Gynecology is our first partnership in South Florida as we continue to expand our mission of improving the lives of women every day. We are honored to partner with Palm Beach Obstetrics and Gynecology as their team is one of the most innovative women's ob-gyn practices in the state that is equally committed to the highest quality, superior patient experience, reduced cost and continued innovation for our women's health patients."

Dr. Samuel Lederman, founder of Palm Beach Obstetrics and Gynecology, adds, "We are excited about this partnership because of our companies' shared philosophy that the best care for our patients is delivered through a more integrated women's health care approach. Women's Care Enterprises provides us with significant additional resources, capital and management talent to further expand our women's health services and to uphold our commitment to provide the best medical care possible for our patients. Women's Care Enterprises is helping us to accelerate our strategic plan for growth while preserving the independent and entrepreneurial heart of our organization."

About Palm Beach Ob-Gyn

Palm Beach Ob-Gyn, founded in 1993, is an innovative women's health practice in and around West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens and Lake Worth Florida markets. Palm Beach ObGyn's team of medical professionals provide women's health care, during the teenage years, for preconception and pregnancy care, and through the stages of menopause and beyond. Services include comprehensive care for women including advanced imaging and 3-D mammography services, minimally invasive robotic surgery, and bio-identical hormone management. Palm Beach Ob-Gyn is committed to care and compassion by working with each patient in her health journey.

About Women's Care Florida and Women's Care Enterprises

Women's Care Florida, founded in 1998, is one of the largest independent women's health practices in Florida, with more than 100 locations in 13 counties throughout Florida. Women's Care Florida offers a wide range of health services to women of all ages. Women's Care Florida offers a broad spectrum of care, including obstetrics and gynecology, fertility, maternal fetal medicine, gynecologic oncology, urogynecology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, primary care, genetic counseling, and a full range of state-of-the-art lab and advanced imaging services. The organization has undergone rapid growth and remains true to its mission of improving the lives of women every day.

Women's Care Enterprises is a national leader in women's health services dedicated to improving quality, enhancing the patient experience, managing costs and transforming the delivery of health care for women. The company specializes in creating comprehensive suites of services that include multispecialty physicians and a full range of ancillary care for women. Women's Care Enterprises is a portfolio company of Lindsay Goldberg, a private investment firm that focuses on partnering with families, founders and management teams seeking to actively build their businesses.

For more information contact

Andrew Sherman, Women's Care Enterprises

Phone: 813-286-0033 ext. 2014

Email: asherman@womenscareusa.com

www.womenscarefl.com

SOURCE Women’s Care Enterprises

Related Links

https://www.womenscarefl.com

