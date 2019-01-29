Women's Care Florida Announces New COO

"Women's Care Florida is living its mission of improving the lives of women every single day, and I'm excited to support our team of caregivers and staff throughout Florida in achieving and sustaining this mission," said Kieley.

Kieley will play a critical role in executing the company's Florida expansion plans. She will also oversee central operations including the company's call center, nurse triage, scheduling, training and development, facilities and patient-management services. Kieley will also oversee the innovation and enhancement of the organization's specialty medical and ancillary services.

Kieley transitions from ProHealth Physicians, a 420-provider medical group based in Farmington, Connecticut. At ProHealth, she served as a member of the senior leadership team and oversaw physician practice operations and central support services. Kieley earned her bachelor's degree in music with a minor in business from DePaul University in Chicago, and her master's degree in business administration from Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

About Women's Care Florida

Women's Care Florida was founded in 1998 by a small group of obstetrics and gynecology physicians in Tampa. Today, Women's Care Florida has expanded to include patient care in several women's specialties including gynecologic oncology, urogynecology, gynecologic pathology, breast surgery, genetic counseling, plastic and reconstructive surgery, maternal fetal medicine, behavioral health, endocrinology, gastroenterology, primary care and fertility. Women's Care Florida has 60 locations across Central Florida, including two Women's Health Centers and a pathology lab. More than 250 providers care for approximately 350,000 patients annually and deliver 14,000 babies each year. The organization has grown tremendously through the years by remaining true to its mission of improving the lives of women every day.

