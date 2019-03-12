Women's Care Florida Announces New Lab Medical Director

As medical director, Wagoner is responsible for the scope, standards and quality of all Women's Care Florida laboratory services. In the coming months, he will oversee the completion of a new, expanded lab located in Tampa, the initiation of on-site NIPT testing and the development of a clinical lab.

Before joining Women's Care Florida lab in January 2018, Wagoner served as director of clinical pathology at the Bay Pines VA Medical Center in St. Petersburg, Florida. He received his bachelor's degree in neuroscience from Indiana University and his medical degree from the University of South Florida. He completed his residency in pathology at the University of South Florida and was selected to serve as chief resident during his final year. Wagoner is board certified in anatomic pathology and clinical pathology by the American Board of Pathology.

"I'm looking forward to expanding our clinical, molecular, microbiology and genetic services," said Wagoner. "I'm honored to be leading a team of engaged, knowledgeable and energetic laboratory professionals and working with our physicians to ensure excellent laboratory services for our patients."

Women's Care Florida was founded in 1998 by a small group of obstetrics and gynecology physicians in Tampa. Today, Women's Care Florida has expanded to include patient care in several women's specialties including gynecologic oncology, urogynecology, gynecologic pathology, breast surgery, genetic counseling, plastic and reconstructive surgery, maternal fetal medicine, behavioral health, endocrinology, gastroenterology, primary care and fertility. Women's Care Florida has 60 locations throughout Central Florida, including two Women's Health Centers and a pathology lab. More than 250 providers care for approximately 350,000 patients annually and deliver 14,000 babies each year. The organization has grown tremendously through the years by remaining true to its mission of improving the lives of women every day.

