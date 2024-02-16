Women's Choice Awards Honors Mission Wealth as a 2024 Best Place to Work for Women and Millennials

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth announced that the firm received the 2024 Women's Choice Award for Best Place to Work for Women and Millennials, a testament to the firm's ongoing commitment to creating an empowering and inclusive workplace.

Mission Wealth previously received this award in 2022 and being named again in 2024 underscores the firm's continuous efforts in ensuring their workplace remains a space where ideas flourish, voices are heard, and career paths are tailored to individual strengths and aspirations.

Mission Wealth receives the 2024 Women's Choice Award for Best Place to Work for Women and Millennials. Post this Mission Wealth’s Women On A Mission Group At The 2023 Firm Retreat In Santa Barbara, CA.

"At Mission Wealth, we are deeply honored to be recognized as a Best Place to Work for Women and Millennials by the Women's Choice Awards. We feel fortunate to be able to empower not only our team but also our clients to realize true wealth. We take immense pride in fostering a supportive environment where every team member, regardless of gender or generation, can not only succeed but also reach their fullest potential. This award symbolizes our unwavering dedication to excellence and to being an inclusive and diverse workplace," said Dannell Stuart, Mission Wealth President and Partner.

Out of all Mission Wealth employees, 44% of the firm is represented by women and 51% are millennials. As a 100% employee-owned firm, 47% of the partners are female and 58% of the firm's executive leadership committee are currently represented by women.

What Sets Mission Wealth Apart

At Mission Wealth, it's not just about financial advisories and wealth management. It's about people – their team. They ensure that each member feels valued and heard, and has the resources they need to excel, both professionally and personally. Their emphasis on work-life balance, professional development, and creating a supportive culture distinguishes Mission Wealth as a preferred employer.

The Women on a Mission group is a network of caring female team members who offer the financial advice and guidance women deserve. Mission Wealth believes that everyone can benefit greatly from working with a dedicated financial professional who can help them understand their options and implement plans designed to provide women and their families with financially secure futures. Their goal is to support a future full of strong, independent individuals, based on education, positivity, and empowerment.

Join Mission Wealth's Award-Winning Team

