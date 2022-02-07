Women's Digital Health Market is Expected to Hit USD 7.2 Billion By 2028: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to report of Zion Market Research, Women's Digital Health industry gained revenue worth approx. US$ 1.7 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to accrue profits about US$ 7.2 billion by 2028. Additionally, Women's Digital Health market is prognosis to record CAGR of almost 20.2% in 2021-2028.

Moreover, growth of women's digital health market over anticipated timeline can be credited to acceptance of preventive health along with rise in mobile penetration across globe. In addition to this, a prominent increase in chronic ailments and supportive laws related to women's digital health will proliferate size of women's digital health industry over ensuing years. Furthermore, healthcare service providers are highlighting on efficient screening of anemia, gonorrhea, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases, contraception, syphilis, and hepatitis B and this has translated into humungous use of digital tools in monitoring women health. This, in turn, will drive growth of women's digital health market.

Get Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/womens-digital-health-market

Some of key players have lucratively influenced market growth and will continue to do so. These include NURX Inc., Prima-Temp, Inc., iSono Health, Chiaro Technology Ltd., Plackal Tech, Natural Cycles, Ava Science, Inc., Athena Feminine Technologies, Inc., Braster SA, Clue by Biowink, MobileODT Ltd., Lucina Analytics, and HeraMED Ltd.

Reproductive Health Segment Accounts Majorly Towards Market Size By 2028:

Growth of segment over assessment period can be credited to rise in usage of smartphone in monitoring ovulation period, menstruation cycle, and other healthcare related issues pertaining to women.

Get More Insight before [email protected] https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/womens-digital-health-market

Mobile Apps To Lead Product Type Segment Over 2021-2028

Segmental surge over 2021-2028 can be credited to extensive acceptance of mobile applications for effectively handling various health parameters. In addition to this, large-scale internet penetration across globe and flourishing mobile commerce business will steer penetration of mobiles in women's digital health sector, thereby driving segmental growth.

Request Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses:

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6772?covid19=true

Asia Pacific Women's Digital Health Market to Register Fastest Growth over Forecast Timespan

Growth of regional market over forecast timeline is subject to rise in demand for use of digital health technologies in countries such as Singapore, China, and India. Apart from this, supportive government laws in region will proliferate expansion of women's digital health market in Asia Pacific zone.

Browse the full "Women's Digital Health Market- By Product Type (Diagnostic Tools, Wearable Devices, And Mobile Apps) And By Application (General Health Care & Wellness, Pelvic Care, Pregnancy & Nursing Care, And Reproductive Health): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2021–2028." Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/womens-digital-health-market

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.2% Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

The global Women's Digital Health Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Diagnostic Tools

Wearable Devices

Mobile App

By Application

General Health Care & Wellness

Pelvic Care

Pregnancy & Nursing Care

Reproductive Health

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/womens-digital-health-market

Browse all other Healthcare Research Reports - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/category/healthcare

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/anti-biofilm-wound-dressing-market

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/anti-biofilm-wound-dressing-market Artificial Disc Replacement Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/artificial-disc-replacement-market

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/artificial-disc-replacement-market Healthcare Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/healthcare-contract-development-manufacturing-organization-market

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

SOURCE Zion Market Research