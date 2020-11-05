Women's Digital Imaging Announces Name Change to Women's Diagnostic Imaging

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Digital Imaging of Ridgewood has a new name – Women's Diagnostic Imaging - and an additional new radiologist, Dr. Jolinda Mester. Dr. Mester is board certified in diagnostic radiology, specializing in Women's Imaging. She received her MD at The Mount Sinai School of Medicine and completed her undergraduate work at Barnard College.

Dr. Lisa Weinstock, who founded the practice in 2004, said the name Women's Diagnostic Imaging (WDI) better reflects the mission of the center to detect and diagnose medical conditions affecting women, including cancer and osteoporosis. Dr. Weinstock began the practice with the newest digital imaging equipment and continues to be in the forefront of introducing cutting-edge technology to improve early detection of disease.

Dr. Weinstock said many new patients are coming to WDI who previously travelled to New York City and are surprised to find this level of expertise closer to home. Several have called it "a hidden gem in their backyard." The addition of Dr. Jolinda Mester, a resident of Ridgewood who also practices in Manhattan, will enable WDI to accommodate the increasing number of patients requesting appointments without sacrificing the personal attention the practice is known for. "Dr. Mester is an accomplished radiologist I have known for twenty years as a colleague and a friend," said Dr. Weinstock. "She has covered for me in the past, and will be here now on a regular basis. She shares our commitment to performing thorough examinations to avoid call backs, explaining results to patients and listening to their concerns."

Lawrence Gugliotta, Business Director, said "Dr. Mester is one of the few Breast Imaging specialists Dr. Weinstock trusts to deliver the same level of care that she provides. WDI patients now have access to two of the top Breast Imaging specialists in the New York/New Jersey area."

Dr. Mester has been a patient of WDI for years and is excited to be practicing there. "I watched Dr. Weinstock start and grow the practice, and develop a devoted following," she said. "I know how she practices and it is a model I like and respect."

Making women comfortable is an important part of their care, said Dr. Mester. "As a patient, I find WDI very warm and welcoming. You enter what looks like the living room of a home; it doesn't have that industrial, office environment. Mammography can make women very anxious. I've seen women become so anxious, they think about it for a week. Here, the welcoming staff eases women into the test. Dr. Weinstock is an advocate, not just an authority."

Dr. Mester said she wanted to be in a practice where she has more flexibility to talk to patients, explain what's happening and why, and give them an opportunity to ask questions. "I've been doing this all my professional life and I'm happy to be working with a friend and colleague who feels the same way."

Women's Diagnostic Imaging, 79 Chestnut Street, Ridgewood, accepts Medicare and is a fee-for-service provider that will assist with paperwork for health insurance claims. For an appointment, call 201/444-4484 – limited same day appointments are available.

www.womensdigital.com

Women's Diagnostic Imaging (WDI) was founded in 2004 by Dr. Lisa R. Weinstock, a board-certified radiologist specializing in Breast Imaging.

WDI provides women with personalized, comprehensive state-of- the-art breast, pelvic and bone imaging studies.

Dr. Weinstock initiated Breast Density Notification legislation in New Jersey and has testified in Washington in support of federal breast density notification legislation.

Dr. Weinstock was an early proponent of supplemental imaging for women with breast density. While mammography remains the gold standard for breast cancer detection, breast density can hide some malignancies on mammography that can be seen with other imaging modalities.

WDI has always been at the forefront of introducing cutting-edge technology. WDI was the first practice in Bergen County to adopt digital mammography, molecular imaging, and Low-dose 3D Mammography (Digital Breast Tomosynthesis).

Dr. Lisa Weinstock, Medical Director

201/444-4484

[email protected]

