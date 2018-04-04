Women's Empowerment Organization Dress for Success Becomes Official Nonprofit Partner for First-Ever National Business Traveler Day on April 24, 2018

According to a study by TNS Global, women account for approximately 47 percent of all business travel. "More and more women are increasingly serving as the 'face' of companies in critical business dealings around the country," said Dress for Success CEO, Joi Gordon. "Dress for Success' participation in National Business Traveler Day will reinforce recognition of the equal and significant role women play in moving our economy forward, especially through business travel. In addition to building awareness, National Business Traveler Day will play an important role in supporting our mission of providing women with the tools they need to build their confidence and succeed in the workplace. Many women we serve may well become future business travelers for their companies." Since its inception in 1997, Dress for Success has led the way in developing and training more than 1 million women for return to the workforce.

As part of the Upside Business Travel and NBTD partnership with Dress for Success, leading apparel brand UNTUCKit will be donating button down blouses from their women's line to Dress for Success participants. "UNTUCKit is pleased to be supporting the upcoming National Business Traveler Day and its non-profit partner, Dress for Success. We are proud to be helping empower the women of Dress for Success to look professional and be confident and comfortable in the workplace, " said UNTUCKit Founder and Executive Chairman Chris Riccobono.

Dress for Success is proud to join NBTD's founder Upside Business Travel and NBTD's media partner The Wall Street Journal in this important day of recognition. More than 20 well-known brands, led by United Airlines, XpresSpa, Hertz, Mastercard, and Uber for Business, will participate in the celebration with sweepstakes prizes, promotions, and special events. NBTD is also being supported by 1-800-Flowers.com; 24 Hour Fitness; Audible; BARK, the makers of BarkBox; Blue Bottle Coffee; Global Business Travel Association; Hudson Group, operators of Hudson and Hudson News; iHeartMedia; iPass; JetBlue; Journy; LATAM Airlines; LoungeBuddy; The Points Guy; THNKS; and UNTUCKit.

Created to recognize and reward business travelers across the country, National Business Traveler Day will offer thousands of prizes, giveaways, and live activations at select airports. NBTD also encourages business travelers to support Dress for Success through individual donations on the Dress for Success' dedicated NBTD landing page. The six-week celebration kicked off on March 14th with the launch of The Business Traveler Dream Sweepstakes and The Greatest Business Trips in History tournament bracket.

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is an international not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to more than 160 cities in 30 countries and has helped more than one million women work towards self-sufficiency.

About National Business Traveler Day

National Business Traveler Day (NBTD) is an annual event held on April 24th that celebrates, honors, and recognizes the under-appreciated business traveler. More than 20 leading companies support the inaugural NBTD and will shower business travelers with prizes, giveaways, and upgrades, and participate in live events.

About UNTUCKit

One of the fastest-growing men's retail brands in the country, UNTUCKit was the first to create a signature shirt with perfectly-contoured hemlines and a tailored fit specifically designed to be worn untucked, creating a way for men to look smart and polished while still being casual and comfortable. Since launching in 2011, UNTUCKit has evolved to outfit the whole family with the addition of lines for women and children. Dedicated to creating an unmatched shopping experience, UNTUCKit is one of the most active e-commerce store expansions stories of 2017, with 25 retail locations across the country. To learn more, visit www.untuckit.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/womens-empowerment-organization-dress-for-success-becomes-official-nonprofit-partner-for-first-ever-national-business-traveler-day-on-april-24-2018-300624256.html

SOURCE Dress for Success Worldwide

Related Links

http://www.dressforsuccess.org

