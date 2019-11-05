Women's Entrepreneurship Day Summit Convenes Nov. 15th at the United Nations; Will Provide 1,000 Impoverished Women with Microloans to Start their Own Endeavors

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fifth Annual International Women's Entrepreneurship Day Summit will convene at the Delegates Dining Room at the United Nations in New York City on Friday, November 15th, followed by Health and Fitness Day at the Mercedes Club on Saturday November 16th.

The WED Summit ignites women leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to initiate startups, drive economic expansion, and advance communities worldwide. The movement accelerates and educates the world on the importance of why it is pivotal to empower women in business globally. WED convenes business leaders, change makers, government officials and civil society to collaborate and find solutions in critical areas of entrepreneurship ecosystems, education and policy creation to empower women in business. WED is celebrated at the United Nations and in 144 countries and 65 universities/colleges internationally. When women are elevated financially, communities, states, and countries prosper - this builds a global blueprint to alleviate and eradicate poverty.

The summit will feature a range of well known and influential speakers including:

Grammy Award-Winning Musical Artist Missy Elliott

Founder TaskRabbit (recently sold to IKEA) & General Partner Fuel Ventures Leah Solivan

Global Entertainer (25+ Million Followers) Hannah Stocking

Fashion Pioneer/Designer Norma Kamali

Falon Roz Fatemi , Founder Node.io (youngest Google hire ever, raised $36 Million from investors including Shark Tank's Mark Cuban )

, Founder Node.io (youngest Google hire ever, raised from investors including Shark Tank's ) Founder/CEO Women's Entrepreneurship Day (WEDO)/#ChooseWOMEN Wendy Diamond

Her Excellency Penelope Beckles – Chair UN Women & Ambassador Trinidad/ Tobago

Those interested in making a positive impact for women in business worldwide are invited to attend either or both days of the Summit by becoming a member of the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization. To join, visit this link. Journalists who wish to cover the event may request a press pass at this link. NOTE: deadline to register is 11/9/19.

This year's summit will introduce a series of exciting new initiatives to help empower women. WEDO will unveil details on the #ChooseWOMEN initiative, which launches December 4th, 2019. In partnership with Bartle Bogle Hegarty this will be a grassroots social media movement inspiring women and men to pledge their support to #ChooseWOMEN in business.

Also at the summit, WEDO will reveal that it is providing 1,000 impoverished women with microloans to start their own entrepreneurial endeavor – providing a hand-up, not a handout. In addition WEDO will share information on expanded initiatives in Asia/Australia (Pakistan, China & Indonesia) and the Middle East (Yemen and Morocco).

"Historically, women worldwide have been underpaid, undervalued, underrepresented, underfunded and underestimated. We are dedicated, determined and driven to change this global imbalance," said Wendy Diamond, Founder of the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization. "Therefore, beginning Nov 15th we will convene business leaders, government officials and civil society at the United Nations and around the world in 144 countries & 100 Universities to collaborate and find solutions in critical areas of entrepreneurship ecosystems, education and policy creation to empower women in business worldwide."

The Summit on Nov. 15th will take place from 10 am to 3 pm at the Delegates Dining Room in the iconic United Nations headquarters building in Manhattan, followed by a closing reception. A full agenda and speaker list can be seen here . Those not able to attend in person are invited to view a live stream of the event, which will available in 144 countries and 111 top universities around the world. To join the Livestream visit this link.

Health and Fitness Day will take place at the Mercedes Club from 12 pm to 6 pm on Saturday November 16th. Health and Fitness Day, will celebrate the hard-working female body with a day filled with fun fitness classes, educational talks, and experiences all provided by female business owners. The day will kick off with a Rockette kickline taught by past NYC Rockette, Erin Monteleone. The day will also include the rock out workout POUND, taught by founder Kirsten Potenza and face yoga taught by Koko Hayashi as seen on Keeping Up Tith the Kardashians. The day will also include Body & Boxing, Flow Yoga, Cardio Jump Rope, and will finish with meditation lead by Donna D'Cruz. Throughout the day, in the gym space, vendors will provide workplace body adjustments to solve the sitting is the new smoking epidemic by JōbuFIT, massages, hair braids built for fitness classes, healthy snacks, and essential oils and digestive health information.

Women's Entrepreneurship Day is officially recognized on November 19th, as proclaimed by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. The U.S. House of Representatives annually recognizes the WEDO movement on November 19th as "A Day in Honor of Women Entrepreneurs" under the leadership of Congresswoman Grace Meng.

About WEDO

Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO)/#ChooseWOMEN is 501c3 all-volunteer grassroots movement that carries throughout the year in support of women in business globally. WED ignites women leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to initiate startups, drive economic expansion, and advance communities worldwide. WED is celebrated in 144 countries and 65 universities/ colleges internationally. The WED mission is to empower the four billion women worldwide to be catalysts for change and uplift over 250 million girls living in poverty worldwide. When women are elevated financially, families, communities, states, and countries prosper, this builds a global blueprint that will alleviate and eradicate poverty.

WEDO's ambassador team has already made a huge impact. Achievements include funding 500 Syrian refugee girls to attend high school in Jordan. The Saudi Arabia WED team hosted a nation-wide entrepreneurship training program for 60,000 female college students and early-stage entrepreneurs. 25 young women received funding to launch their own businesses. In New York City at the United Nations, WEDO donated 1000 microloans to impoverished women so they can start their own business. In Oman, the WED ambassador announced an initiative to empower women and girls by using their vote against arranged marriage. In Uruguay, a partnership with a local university offered 20 scholarships to the girls present at the WED summit. The WED Philippines team educated 1000 rural women with financial literacy – all over the world.

About Wendy Diamond – Founder

Wendy Diamond is an Impact Investor, Entrepreneur, Humanitarian, Founder of Animal Fair Media and an Ellis Island Honor Society recipient. She was inspired to launch Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO)/#ChooseWOMEN in 2013 after volunteering in Honduras with the Adelante Foundation, an organization that provides microcredit to locally impoverished women. "I saw first-hand how these start-up loans could change a woman's life and her family's by investing in her future and providing the opportunity for her children to attend school." Recognizing the fact that women perform 66% of the world's work, yet only earn 10% of the world's income and at the same time, women account for 85% of consumer purchases and control $20 trillion in worldwide spending, Diamond was inspired to create this simplified movement in the world to empower women in business to alleviate poverty. Read more at www.wendydiamond.com

Media Contact: missy@womenseday.org

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin YouTube Pinterest

SOURCE Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization

Related Links

https://www.womenseday.org/

