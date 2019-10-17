Women's Foodservice Forum Announces 2020 Conference Speakers: Ana Navarro, Gretchen Rubin, Abby Wambach

"The framework and content for WFF's Leadership Conference is built on our data-driven insights that show where women face the greatest barriers to advancement, the skills needed to break through those barriers and how companies can build workplaces where all team members can thrive and drive business growth," said WFF President & CEO, Denny Post. "WFF works with the Food Industry to create LIMITLESS opportunities for all women and enable our industry to become the employer of choice for women and men who seek dynamic career growth."

The full slate of 2020 keynote presenters includes:

Tina Brown , author, founding editor of The Daily Beast, former editor of Vanity Fair magazine

, author, founding editor of The Daily Beast, former editor of Vanity Fair magazine Jill Ellis , former Head Coach of the United States Women's National Soccer Team

, former Head Coach of the United States Women's National Soccer Team Ana Navarro , political strategist and commentator, co-host of ABC's The View

, political strategist and commentator, co-host of ABC's The View Gretchen Rubin , author of the #1 national best seller, The Happiness Project

, author of the #1 national best seller, Abby Wambach , FIFA World Cup Champion, author, highest all-time international male or female soccer goal scorer, co-founder of Wolfpack Endeavor

, FIFA World Cup Champion, author, highest all-time international male or female soccer goal scorer, co-founder of Wolfpack Endeavor Judy Smith , strategic communications advisor and the inspiration for the hit TV series, Scandal

The Leadership Conference includes high-profile keynotes, in-depth skill-building breakouts and coordinated networking sessions where industry executives mentor attendees. It is the stand-out Food Industry event of the year where emerging female leaders to executives can expand their professional competencies, build strategic connections and meet inspiring industry role models. See what it's all about, check out the WFF Conference experience.

WFF's LIMITLESS 2020 Leadership Conference will be held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and Omni Dallas. Registration is now open at wffconf.wff.org.

ABOUT WOMEN'S FOODSERVICE FORUM: Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) is the Food Industry's thought leader on gender equity. WFF provides the research, insights and best practice solutions that enable food companies to address the pressing need for talent, drive better consumer insights and increase business performance by realizing the full potential of women leaders. Working since 1989 to provide the tools and resources to help women build leadership competencies that enhance career advancement, WFF also partners with the Food Industry to create work environments where women thrive and organizations reap the rewards of a gender-diverse workforce. For more information, visit wff.org.

SOURCE Women’s Foodservice Forum (WFF)

Related Links

http://wff.org

