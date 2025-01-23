Women's Foodservice Forum Announces 2025 Board of Director's Chair, Executive Committee, and New Board Members

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF), a non-profit organization offering leadership and development and a networked community for inspiration and growth in the foodservice industry, proudly announces its 2025 Board of Directors and Executive Committee. With a shared commitment to advancing gender equity and creating opportunities for women in the workplace, the new leadership team is poised to drive WFF's mission forward and inspire lasting change in the industry.

2025 Executive Committee

The 2025 Board of Directors will be chaired by Kate Jaspon, Chief Financial Officer at Inspire Brands, who brings a wealth of industry experience and a passion for fostering leadership opportunities for women. Inspire is a multi-brand restaurant company whose portfolio includes more than 32,600 Arby's, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin', Jimmy John's, and SONIC restaurants worldwide supported by more than 675,000 company and franchise team members. Kate oversees all accounting and reporting, tax, financial planning and analysis tax, treasury, and internal audit functions for Inspire and its brands, as well as corporate communications. She is also responsible for managing Inspire's relationship with lending institutions, investors, and the financial community. Jaspon succeeds outgoing Chair Sarah King, who led the organization through its 35th year of significant growth and impact.

"It is a true honor to serve as Chair of WFF's Board of Directors. As someone deeply passionate about cultivating the next generation of leaders, I am excited to work alongside my fellow board members to advance WFF's mission of accelerating the advancement of women in the foodservice industry," said Jaspon. "Together, we will continue to build on WFF's strong foundation, empowering women to reach their full potential and drive meaningful change in their careers and the industry at large. With unwavering commitment and optimism, we will ensure that WFF remains a vital resource for women's professional growth, leadership development, and success."

The organization is thrilled to announce this year's Executive Committee and the newest members of the WFF Board of Directors for 2025.

"WFF is honored to welcome this exceptional group of leaders to guide our organization in 2025. Their diverse perspectives and dedication to advancing women in foodservice will help propel WFF's purpose of creating limitless opportunities for women," said Therese Gearhart, WFF President & CEO. "Together, we'll pursue our dual mission of helping women build their careers of their dreams and supporting employers in creating workplaces where women can thrive and increase their contributions to organization performance."

WFF 2025 New Board of Directors:

Kerri Christian, Senior Vice President of Marketing – Specialty Category, GoTo Foods

Nina Faber, Chief Human Resources Officer, Armada Supply Chain Solutions

Victoria Gutierrez, Senior Vice President, Chief Merchandizing Officer, Sysco

Maryam Morse, Chief People Officer, Topgolf

DeeDee Smith, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Ecolab

Syndee Stiles, VP of Procurement, McLane

Chris Warburton, Chief Customer Officer, Georgia-Pacific

WFF 2025 Executive Committee:

Chair: Kate Jaspon, Chief Financial Officer, Inspire Brands

Chair-Elect: Dawn Rasmussen, Chief Revenue Officer, Woodland Gourmet

Treasurer: Elizabeth Horvath, Vice President, Marketing, North America Taste and Nutrition, Kerry Group

Executive Committee:

Trona Balkissoon, SVP/CFO, Nestle

Shannon Garcia, President, Global Franchise, Yum! Brands

Sarah King, Chief People and Diversity Officer, Darden Restaurants

Meredith Nelson, Business Unit Director, Mexican Meals, General Mills

Coley O'Brien, Chief People Officer, The Wendy's Company

To see the full list of 2025 Board of Directors, please visit wff.org.

ABOUT WOMEN'S FOODSERVICE FORUM: Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) is the Foodservice Industry's thought leader on gender equity. WFF leverages research, insights and best practice solutions that enable food companies to address the pressing need for talent, drive better consumer insights and increase business performance by realizing the full potential of women leaders. Working since 1989 to provide the tools and resources to help women build leadership competencies that enhance career advancement, WFF also partners with the Foodservice Industry to create work environments where women thrive, and organizations reap the rewards of a gender-diverse workforce. For more information, visit wff.org.

