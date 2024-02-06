Women's Foodservice Forum Welcomes New Faces to its Board of Directors

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) has announced the appointment of two industry leaders who will join its 2024 Board of Directors, and named the senior leaders who will serve on the Board Executive Committee. As members of the WFF Board, these influential leaders work together to grow opportunities for and accelerate the advancement of women, helping ensure a robust talent pool and competitive advantage across all segments of the foodservice industry.

2024 WFF Executive Committee

"The research is clear today that organizations with diverse senior leadership drive better performance," said Therese Gearhart, WFF President and CEO. "WFF is honored to work with partners across the foodservice community who are committed to cultivating women leaders, removing obstacles to advancement and leading the way to stronger organization and industry performance. Together, we are Changing the Face of Leadership®."

Sarah King, Chief People & Diversity Officer, Darden Restaurants, will lead the 2024 WFF Board as Chair. King leads the execution of Darden's people strategy as well as building organizational capability and employee culture to further enable Darden's growth. She is also responsible for all aspects of the HR functions within Darden, including oversight of the HR organizations within each of Darden's operating companies.

King notes that WFF has been a pioneer in advancing women leaders and continues to increase opportunities for women to grow their professional skills, networks and visibility. "This year, we are so proud to celebrate the 35th anniversary of WFF's founding and to note the important gains women have made in leadership positions," King said. "The powerful synergies between WFF, the industry and women leaders are helping drive that progress."

"As individuals, organizations and an industry, we know we can accomplish even more as we continue to work together for change," she added. "With extensive in-person and virtual resources that provide endless professional development, networking and learning opportunities, WFF is a tireless non-profit partner that continues to help talented, ambitious women break through barriers and expand their careers in the foodservice industry," King said.

This year, WFF welcomes two new members to the Board: Sumi DeBenedittis, Senior Director, Industry Relations, PepsiCo and Shannon Garcia, Global Chief Operating and Digital & Technology Officer of the Pizza Hut Division of Yum! Brands.

WFF 2024 Executive Committee:

Chair: Sarah King, Chief People and Diversity Officer, Darden Restaurants

Chair-Elect: Kate Jaspon, Chief Financial Officer, Inspire Brands

Treasurer: Elizabeth Horvath, Vice President, Marketing, North America, Kerry Group

Executive Committee:

Ann Mamer Lloyd, SVP Distributor Sales, Ecolab

Coley O'Brien, Chief People Officer, The Wendy's Company

Dawn Rasmussen, Chief Revenue Officer, Woodland Foods

Loraine Yalch, President, National Accounts Division, Armada Supply Chain Solutions

To see the full list of 2024 Board of Directors, please visit wff.org.

ABOUT WOMEN'S FOODSERVICE FORUM: Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) is the Foodservice Industry's thought leader on gender equity. WFF leverages research, insights and best practice solutions that enable food companies to address the pressing need for talent, drive better consumer insights and increase business performance by realizing the full potential of women leaders. Working since 1989 to provide the tools and resources to help women build leadership competencies that enhance career advancement, WFF also partners with the Foodservice Industry to create work environments where women thrive, and organizations reap the rewards of a gender-diverse workforce. For more information, visit wff.org.

