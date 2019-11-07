Women's Forum of New York Recognized Spire for Advancing Gender Equity in the Boardroom

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Forum of New York recognized Spire at its Breakfast of Corporate Champions on Nov. 7, 2019, for achieving at least 30 percent female board representation. This benchmark biennial event brings together more than 600 thought leaders and change-makers including CEOs, Board Directors and government officials in support of one shared goal – achieving 50/50 gender parity in the boardroom by 2025.

"We salute Spire for actively enhancing its boardroom diversity and increasing its percentage of woman-occupied board seats to 44 percent," said Janice Ellig, CEO of the Ellig Group and Chair and Founder of the Breakfast of Corporate Champions.

With a corporate board comprised of 44 percent women, Spire exceeds the national average for female-held board seats, which is currently 23.4 percent.

"One of our three Spire values is inclusion," said Sitherwood. "We know that in order to deliver on our mission to advance communities and enrich lives, we need to embrace, encourage and value every point of view. Having women on our board who bring their experiences and unique perspectives to the table helps us continuously find new and better ways to serve our customers and communities.

"Spire is part of a growing number of forward-thinking companies, which are raising the bar and accelerating the U.S. towards the goal of gender parity by 2025," Ellig said.

To learn more about Spire, visit www.SpireEnergy.com.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us the fifth largest publicly traded natural gas company in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

About the Women's Forum of New York

The Women's Forum of New York is the city's premier organization of women leaders. The invitation-only membership of more than 500 women represents the highest levels of achievement across all professional sectors from finance to fine arts. The organization is dedicated to the advancement of women's leadership through programs which enrich members' lives both personally and professionally, through The Education Fund, which enables talented women whose potential has been disrupted by extreme adversity to resume their education, and through the Corporate Board Initiative, which extends and expands the contribution of women leaders through corporate board participation. Founded in 1974, the Women's Forum of New York is the flagship of the International Women's Forum, a global organization of over 6,500 outstanding women leaders in over 74 Forums around the world.

