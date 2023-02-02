Women's Foundation of the South Awarded $50k Grant From Stupski Foundation

The Unrestricted Gift to WFS will support health, wealth, and power building programs for womxn and girls of color

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern-based non-profit Women's Foundation of the South (WFS) is pleased to announce an unrestricted grant from the Stupski Foundation in the amount of $50k. The two organizations are aligned in pursuing the vision of a flourishing South, where womxn and girls of color are healthy, safe, and well-resourced to determine their own destinies and ensure that they and their families thrive.

In notifying WFS of the award, Stupski Foundation staff expressed that they were inspired by how WFS sees, celebrates, and invests in womxn and girls of color in the South, and that they see it as a model for the nation. WFS is grateful for the support -- and for the confidence Stupski Foundation has placed in its work and mission.

"WFS is doing the critical work of leading philanthropy to invest in transformative gender and racial justice. They are showing us where grantmaking can have the greatest impact, and we are proud to support their vision of equity for womxn and girls of color." shares Gwyneth Tripp, director of grantmaking practice at the Stupski Foundation.

WFS is a revolutionary first-ever foundation dedicated to BIPOC womxn and girls across 13 states, guided by grantmaking experts of color. WFS centers and invests in the collective power, health, well-being, economic security, and leadership of womxn and girls of color (WGOC) in the South.

The work of WFS resonates deeply with the Stupski Foundation. In its work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Hawaiʻi, the Foundation sees that many members of its communities, especially people of color and individuals from low-income backgrounds, face systemic barriers and are left out of opportunities in their own backyards. That is why the Stupski Foundation is collaborating with community partners to invest all its assets by 2029 to put dollars and decisions back into communities where they belong.

With this grant funding, WFS will continue to invest in initiatives that advance the health, wealth, and power building for womxn and girls of color in the South.

About Women's Foundation of the South:

WFS centers and invests in the collective power, health, well-being, economic security, and leadership of women and girls of color in the South. WFS is a permanent, endowed institution that serves as a gateway for donors, foundations, corporations, and individual investors to maximize the social impact of their investments in womxn and girls of color in the South. Women's Foundation of the South seeks to connect philanthropy – funders and individual donors – and investments with womxn BIPOC of the South to help amplify the voices and actions of those nonprofits in the South who are led by – and working on behalf WGOC of the South. By transforming the way philanthropy prioritizes its funding, we can effect systemic change in gender and racial injustice when it comes to charitable giving.

