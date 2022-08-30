Women's Foundation of the South Debuts Inaugural Gratitude Report

The institution recaps first year since launching last August; thanks supporters

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Foundation of the South exists to improve futures for women and girls of color in the South by supporting both women-of-color-led nonprofits who do the same and women-of color entrepreneurs. The organization, which celebrates its one-year anniversary this month, details its first year of operations in its just-released and first-ever Gratitude Report, which functions as an annual report for its first fiscal year.

The organization's first year of operations have proven to be exceptionally impactful, and the report details its accomplishments over the course of the past 12 months, including the non-profits it supported through its donations, as well as how it raised the funding to do so. Financials and programming are covered, including its innovative W Ō C @ Rest initiative. The Gratitude Report introduces its leaders and board of director's members and provides brief bios of each one. It also outlines WFS's vision – what it plans to accomplish over the course of the next 18 months.

Women's Foundation of the South's Gratitude Report is undeniably compelling and it leverages infographics to depict more complex information to ensure that it is easily and quickly understood. The organization believes that funding – and elevating – Black women and women of color in the South will simultaneously lift their families, and that this work will similarly impact and elevate future generations as well, breaking the cycle of entrenched, generational poverty.

This is especially important right now, as COVID-19 has exacerbated racial disparities in health and economic prosperity. The recent social injustice and racial reckoning movements have opened the nation's collective mind to righting the wrongs of the past and finally making room for equality and inclusion. WFS, a woman-of-color led non-profit, embodies the spirit of August's Black Philanthropy Month: the time for Black philanthropists to anchor support in Black-led non-profits is now.

WFS centers and invests in the collective power, health, well-being, economic security, and leadership of women and girls of color in the South. WFS is a permanent, endowed institution that serves as a gateway for donors, foundations, corporations, and individual investors to maximize the social impact of their investments in womxn and girls of color in the South. By transforming the way philanthropy prioritizes its funding, we can effect systemic change in gender and racial injustice when it comes to charitable giving.

