Women's Foundation of the South Expands Its Board of Directors

The institution adds seven new board members to its roster of influential women of color

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Foundation of the South exists to improve futures for womxn and girls of color in the South by supporting both womxn-of-color-led nonprofits who do the same and womxn-of-color entrepreneurs. The organization ends its inaugural year by announcing the expansion of its board of directors, underscoring the success of its first year and preparing for continued growth moving forward.

Women's Foundation of the South was launched to address and rectify the many troubling issues faced by women and girls of color in the South, with intersectionality coloring almost all aspects of their lives. In spite of the issues faced by womxn and girls of color in the South, very few philanthropic dollars trickle down to them – in fact, only 0.25% of funding reaches womxn and girls of color, which means that womxn-of-color-led nonprofit organizations are continually under-resourced.

The seminal first year of the organization has only solidified the urgent need for WFS's programs and initiatives and further grounded the Foundation in its mission and vision. With this growth comes expansion, and WFS is pleased to announce the following additions to its board of directors:

Susan (Dillingham) Hairston

Gracia Hillman

Shanell L. McGoy

Rica Lewis-Payton

Lori Spicer Robertson

Christy Ross

Diana Jones Wilson

They join founding board members Sherece West-Scantlebury, Gladys K. Washington, and Kieta Mutepfa to round out the organization's board.

About Women's Foundation of the South:

WFS centers and invests in the collective power, health, well-being, economic security, and leadership of womxn and girls of color in the South. WFS is a permanent, endowed institution that serves as a gateway for donors, foundations, corporations, and individual investors to maximize the social impact of their investments in womxn and girls of color in the South. By transforming the way philanthropy prioritizes its funding, we can effect systemic change in gender and racial injustice when it comes to charitable giving.

