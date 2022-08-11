Women's Foundation of the South Releases Insightful Infographic That Outlines Conditions for Womxn and Girls of Color in South

The institution depicts state of well-being for Black women and women & girls of color in the region; exposes dearth of philanthropy

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Foundation of the South exists to improve futures for women and girls of color in the South by supporting both women-of-color-led nonprofits who do the same and women-of color entrepreneurs. The organization, which celebrates its one-year anniversary this month, details the urgent need for its programs and services in a just-released infographic that shows the state of existence for Black women and women and girls of color in the South.

Women's Foundation of the South's Infographic briefly introduces its own operations before compellingly depicting the issues faced by women and girls of color, with intersectionality coloring almost all aspects of their lives. Southern states are ranked in terms of their poor performance on comprehensive measurements of women's rights and opportunities in America, as well as by six key pillars identified by the Institute for Women's Policy Research. The infographic also lays bare the shocking maternal mortality rates in the American South, which are especially egregious for Black women.

In spite of the issues faced by women and girls of color in the South, very few philanthropic dollars trickle down to them – in fact, only 0.25% of funding reaches women and girls of color. This means women-of-color-led nonprofit organizations are continually under-resourced.

Moreover, COVID-19 has exacerbated racial disparities in health and economic prosperity.

The Foundation then outlines some of the solutions it will bring to bear in the South by building an endowed institution that is founded on the principle that solutions are often held by those closest to the problem.

WFS, a woman-of-color led non-profit, embodies the spirit of August's Black Philanthropy Month: the time for Black philanthropists to anchor support in Black-led non-profits is now.

About Women's Foundation of the South:

WFS centers and invests in the collective power, health, well-being, economic security, and leadership of women and girls of color in the South. WFS is a permanent, endowed institution that serves as a gateway for donors, foundations, corporations, and individual investors to maximize the social impact of their investments in womxn and girls of color in the South. By transforming the way philanthropy prioritizes its funding, we can effect systemic change in gender and racial injustice when it comes to charitable giving.

