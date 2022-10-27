Women's Foundation of the South Reveals Designers for Inaugural Fundraising Event "Crescendeaux"

Notable Designers, Boutiques Announced for Women-of-Color Fashion Show; All Part of Multi-Faceted Event Called "Crescendeaux"

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by womxn of color to work on behalf of womxn of color in the South, groundbreaking nonprofit organization Women's Foundation of the South (WFS) in its successful inaugural year showed just how effective WFS is in its mission and vision – and just how strong the need is in this country's 13 Southern states. To commemorate the robust launch of its second fiscal year, and to raise money for its urgently needed programming and initiatives, WFS is holding its first-ever fundraising event – a multi-dimensional evening that is sure to resonate with its constituents and the greater community at large.

CRESCENDEAUX

Crescendeaux: A Fashion Fusion Experience, Celebrating Designers of Color in the South will take place on Thursday, November 3, at the venerable Generations Hall in New Orleans. The event kicks off with a VIP reception at 6pm ET, and all ticket holders are invited to the reception as well. Doors open at 7pm ET for a fashion show with an array of women-of-color Southern designers, including Korto Momulo of Arkansas, Kristine Pichon of New Orleans, Sophia Aomo Omoro of New Orleans, Yolanda White of Georgia, Celeste Madhere of Texas, Frenshel Cooper of Georgia, and boutiques West London and Beaux Curvian Gurlz Collection, both of New Orleans. Hand-crafted cocktails, mocktails, and culinary treats will be served. After the fashion show, a festive after-glow party concludes the evening.

Ms. Momolu expressed her excitement about participating as a designer: "My brand was created for Women of Color of different cultures. Growing up in diverse communities, I enjoy celebrating with the many different cultures that make up our tribes." Ms. Cooper shared: "There are infinite possibilities in beauty. Women of color bring the rainbow of melanin that shines bright through our confidence, fashion, hair, makeup and lifestyle. We are the pot of gold of life itself in every way."

Ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities are available now, and prices vary based on options such as seating areas and number of guests. A hybrid option is also available for those who want to attend and support the event and the organization but cannot attend in-person. Organizations interested in event sponsorship opportunities can contact Erin McQuade-Wright at [email protected].

All proceeds from Crescendeaux will benefit the vital work of the Women's Foundation of the South to build the health, wealth, and power of womxn and girls of color in the South. WFS aims for its work to transform the economic trajectory of 2.5 million womxn over the next decade. As we continue to live through unprecedented times, womxn of color in the South find themselves at the intersection of multiple systems of oppression, and WFS exists to shift the South. We believe when womxn of color are safe, healthy, financially secure, trusted, and part of public discourse, the South and our entire country will thrive.

About Women's Foundation of the South:

WFS centers and invests in the collective power, health, well-being, economic security, and leadership of women and girls of color in the South. WFS is a permanent, endowed institution that serves as a gateway for donors, foundations, corporations, and individual investors to maximize the social impact of their investments in women and girls of color in the South. By transforming the way philanthropy prioritizes its funding, we can effect systemic change in gender and racial injustice when it comes to charitable giving.

