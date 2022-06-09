Women's Golf Day Celebrates Across the Seven Seas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 7, 2022, the 7th annual Women's Golf Day (WGD) got off to a fantastic start with The Australian Women's Golf Network event in Victoria, Australia and ended on the magical island of Moorea, in French Polynesia – one of the countries participating in WGD for the first time in 2022. As usual, the famous red and white of WGD was seen at venues around the world as well as across social media. The hashtag #womensgolfday reached and incredible 79.1 million unique users, generating 94 million impressions, and saw an impressive 501% increase in engagement across social channels compared to last year.

The 2022 edition of the annual global event included new WGD locations in every continent. Notable locations such as Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Italy, which will host the 2023 Ryder Cup, celebrated alongside new WGD venues including The Fajara Club, which became the first course in Gambia to join the WGD community. Argentina was also able to host events having been forced to delay in 2021. Japan saw a significant increase in participating venues through the Accordia Group.

Founder of Women's Golf Day, Elisa Gaudet, attended the WGD event held in partnership with the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), at Scarboro Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Canada. The inaugural WGD RBC Toronto event included a panel discussion moderated by Lindsay Hamilton of SportsCentre. Panelists included Shannon Cole, VP RBC Brand Management; Elisa Gaudet, Founder of Women's Golf Day; and Lorie Kane, Canadian Golf Hall of Fame Member. Guests weathered the rain to enjoy either a 9-hole game or a golf clinic, as well as a club fitting experience from Callaway Golf and networking opportunities with leading golf industry professionals and icon Dame Laura Davies.

"It was an incredible opportunity for Women's Golf Day to share the spotlight with the RBC Canadian Open this week. This was such a joyous occasion for everyone who took part," commented Gaudet. "It was the perfect example of how golf can unite women, irrespective of their playing experience. This year I feel we have begun to realize our true potential, by partnering with like-minded organizations who see the value of women's golf and what we can accomplish collectively."

The variety of host locations reflects the changing landscape of golf with retailers such as WGD partners PGA TOUR Superstore and GolfTown giving women access to events alongside driving ranges, public and private courses.

Gaudet concluded, "I am truly humbled by the individuals, locations, partners and organizations who continue to be committed to Women's Golf Day and thank them for everything that they bring to the game and our events. We look forward to even more locations and partners joining us June 6, 2023."

Images from various events around the world can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/oabphsy22i0eltn/AADRa7_6mbgjKjDmFmtDEzExa?dl=0

Women's Golf Day Official Partners

Callaway Golf, FootJoy, GloveIt, Golf Town, Titleist, RBC, The R&A, PGA TOUR Superstore, The PGA of America and The USGA.

Women's Golf Day is also proudly supported by: All Square, Annika Foundation, Asian Golf, Chronogolf, ClubCorp, Cutter & Buck, EGCOA, European Tour, European Tour Properties, The First Tee, Gallus Golf, The Golf Channel, GolfNow, Imperial Headwear, International Golf Federation, LET, Modest Golf Management, NGCOA, NGCOA Canada, PGA of America, PGA TOUR, Players First, Prestige Flag, Sky Sports, TopGolf, TopTracer, TPC Properties, Troon Golf, Troon International, WE ARE GOLF, Women & Golf, Women's Golf & Travel, The World Golf Foundation and more.

About Women's Golf Day

Women's Golf Day (WGD) is a global movement that Engages, Empowers, and Supports women and girls through golf and facilities them learning the skills that last a lifetime. The one-day, four-hour event, has now taken place at more than 1000 locations in nearly 80 countries since its inception in 2016, and has introduced thousands of new golfers to the sport. WGD is the fastest-growing female golf development initiative.

All are welcome to participate in Women's Golf Day except where prohibited by law. Women's Golf Day does not discriminate against anyone on the basis of sex, race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, or sexual orientation.

