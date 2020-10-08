Women's Health And Men's Health Announce Nationwide Virtual Turkey Trot To Benefit Feeding America

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Health and Men's Health, the most established wellness media brands published across six continents, today announced a new nationwide virtual 5K event to raise funds and awareness for hunger relief in America. Taking place on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020, the first-ever Women's Health & Men's Health Turkey Trot will benefit Feeding America®, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization with a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries across the country.

Supporting the event are co-anchors of the ABC News daytime program GMA3: What You Need to Know Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who will act as official hosts of the Women's Health & Men's Health Turkey Trot. Viewers and readers will have access to training plans, running content and tips for safely participating in virtual races this year across Men's Health and Women's Health platforms as well as on GMA3.

"I am grateful every day for the ability to move and run, so when I heard about the Women's Health & Men's Health Turkey Trot, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of," said Robach. "Raising awareness for hunger relief during a time of great need, plus hosting with my friend and colleague T.J., makes it even better."

"Running with Robach - virtually, of course - and shining a light on Feeding America and their incredible work is the perfect way to start Thanksgiving," added Holmes. "I can't wait to see everyone hitting the pavement."

By registering for the free event at WHMHTurkeyTrot.com participants are invited to run or walk a 5K course of their choosing anywhere in the country on Thanksgiving Day, utilizing their favorite tracking app to log mileage and time. Upon registration, participants will be invited to make a donation to Feeding America, which provides food and groceries to more than 40 million people each year.

"Thanksgiving Day has grown to become the biggest running day of the year, with over one million Americans lacing up annually," said Men's Health Editor-in-Chief Rich Dorment. "We're excited to provide a virtual event and content platform that will inspire safe, socially-distanced fitness and philanthropy while shining a light on the growing problem of food insecurity in the United States."

"Whether you run daily or once a year, there's no better way to start Thanksgiving morning than by breaking a sweat with your friends and family," said Women's Health Editor-in-Chief Liz Plosser. "As IRL races go virtual in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to offer our audiences a way to continue their holiday traditions, or create new ones, while giving back on a national scale. By joining us for a walk or a run this Thanksgiving, you're not only doing good for your physical, mental and emotional health, but also for the community at-large."

According to Feeding America, food banks across the country have reported an average 60% increase in need for food assistance since the start of the pandemic. It estimates that one in six people in the U.S. could face hunger this year as a result of coronavirus, up from one in nine in 2019.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on both the health and economic wellbeing of millions of people in this country," said Feeding America Chief Marketing and Communication Officer Catherine Davis. "The virtual Turkey Trot is a great opportunity to give back, get active and get involved in your local community. We are excited to partner with Women's Health and Men's Health on this initiative and help people turning to food banks for help."

Premium wearable technology manufacturer Garmin, whose products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities, has also joined on as a program sponsor.

To promote the event and encourage participation, Women's Health and Men's Health will be packaging race bibs in 10,000 subscriber copies for each of their December 2020 issues, arriving in subscriber mailboxes mid-November ahead of the holiday. Participants who register will also be able to download and print their own bibs to wear as they race on November 26.

Additionally, the first 500 registrants for the Women's Health & Men's Health Turkey Trot 2020 will receive a special "Race in a Box" kit to commemorate the event.

For more information or to register today, visit WHMHTurkeyTrot.com.

Press Contact:

Lauren Doyle

Hearst Magazines

[email protected]

SOURCE Hearst Magazines

Related Links

www.hearst.com

