Women's Health Announces 4th Annual National Workout Buddy Day On March 1

Honoring those who love to team up and sweat, Women's Health will be hosting 11 back-to-back virtual workouts every hour from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on their Instagram Live platform. The classes, including a variety of exercise formats from dance cardio and Pilates to strength training and stretching, will feature instruction from some of the fitness world's best and brightest trainers. Anyone, anywhere in the country is invited to participate and recruit a buddy to join in on the fun.

In addition to free class access, readers are encouraged to post a picture with their workout buddy on Instagram using the hashtag #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay. Women's Health will repost user-generated content throughout the day.

"There are so many benefits to working out with a buddy, especially now as a way to stay connected in today's very virtual world," says Women's Health Editor-in-Chief Liz Plosser. "For starters, working out with a partner keeps you accountable. We found that people who undertook a year-long workout program as a pair had only a 6% dropout rate, compared with 43% for solo sweaters. Group workouts have also been proven to lower stress by 26% and improve overall quality of life. Bottom line: Not only will you have fun and score awesome results physically, but you'll strengthen your bond with a friend."

The full schedule of classes can be found below and on WomensHealthMag.com.

Women's Health National Workout Buddy Day Instagram Live Schedule (times reflected are ET)

8am : Life Time Ringside (Full Body Boxing) with Ashlie Sustaita & Yolanda Armour

: Life Time Ringside (Full Body Boxing) with & 9am : SLT Full Body with Josephine Huang & Vanessa Padula

: SLT Full Body with & 10am : Jazzercise Dance Mixx45 with Claire La Breche & Toni Pitruzzello

: Jazzercise Dance Mixx45 with & 11am : Bodyweight HIIT with Charlee Atkins & Roxie Jones

: Bodyweight HIIT with & 12pm : KKsweat Sculpt & Shred with Kara Liotta & Kate Hickl

: KKsweat Sculpt & Shred with & 1pm : Mommy & Me Workout with Ebonny Fowler & Ajahni - PRESENTED BY DEGREE

: Mommy & Me Workout with & Ajahni - PRESENTED BY DEGREE 2pm : Stretch*d's Stress Relief Stretches with Vanessa Chu & Amanda Freeman

: Stretch*d's Stress Relief Stretches with & 3pm : AKT SWEAT (Cardio Intervals & Weights) with Angelica Gonzalez & Brianna Marsiello

: AKT SWEAT (Cardio Intervals & Weights) with & 4pm : F45 Athletica (HIIT, Cardio-Based) with Pete Pisani & Cristina Chan

: F45 Athletica (HIIT, Cardio-Based) with & Cristina Chan 5pm : 305 Fitness, The Ultimate Cardio Dance Workout with Katie Lokotko & Candace Taylor

: 305 Fitness, The Ultimate Cardio Dance Workout with Katie Lokotko & 6pm : Gymnastics-Inspired Full Body Partner Workout with Danielle Gray & Nathan Tsuji - PRESENTED BY DSW

For more information on National Workout Buddy Day, visit WomensHealthMag.com or follow Women's Health on Instagram (@WomensHealthMag).

ABOUT WOMEN'S HEALTH

Women's Health is the largest wellness media brand for women, providing readers with the motivation and inspiration to make positive, healthy changes in their lives. Launched in 2005 and published by Hearst Magazines, the brand reaches a growing monthly audience of 45 million (GfK MRI Fall 2020; March 2020 comScore Multi-Platform; April 2020 Social Comp Report), including 18.9 million monthly unique visitors to WomensHealthMag.com, 15.7 million social media followers and distribution through 12 international editions. Rooted in the belief that "wellness changes everything," the brand has received numerous industry accolades, most recently being named to Adweek's annual "Hot List" every consecutive year from 2014-2019. For the latest from Women's Health, visit WomensHealthMag.com and get instant updates on Twitter (@WomensHealthMag), Facebook (Women's Health Magazine) and Instagram (@WomensHealthMag).

ABOUT DEGREE

Degree deodorants and antiperspirants are designed to inspire the confidence in everyone to move more. We make it our business to know more about sweat, and what we learn informs every product innovation to help you keep moving. As a brand designed for and dedicated to promoting movement, Degree has always believed in the power of movement to enhance our wellbeing. Yet, we know that the opportunity to move is not distributed equally, which is why we have made a commitment to ensure everyone has the freedom to move and help youth transform their lives through the power of movement. We are bringing this commitment to life through a variety of ongoing partnerships and programs that strive to help everyone find the confidence to move beyond limits. Visit www.degreedeodorant.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to learn more.

ABOUT DSW DESIGNER SHOE WAREHOUSE

Founded in 1991, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse is a leading branded footwear and accessories retailer offering a wide selection of dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. DSW operates nearly 550 stores in the U.S. and Canada and offers shoppers an award-winning omnichannel shopping experience. DSW is the flagship retail brand of Designer Brands Inc., one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories. For more information, visit www.dsw.com.

SOURCE Women's Health

Related Links

http://www.womenshealthmag.com

