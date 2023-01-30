Women's health app market 2022-2026: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global women's health app market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.9 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. To know more, buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Women Health App Market

Global women's health app market - Five forces

The global women's health app market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global women's health app market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global women's health app market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (menstrual health, fitness and nutrition, pregnancy tracking, and others).

The menstrual health segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Menstrual health apps can help women track their menstrual cycles and predict menstrual periods. Some of these apps help track other details, such as menstrual symptoms and sexual activity. In addition, they assist in tracking ovulation and help women who are planning to conceive. Such apps present substantial growth opportunities for the segment, which, in turn, will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global women's health app market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global women's health app market.

North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the women's health application market in the region. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as increasing awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. The growing use of smartphones and the increasing interest of the government in lowering healthcare expenses are also driving the growth of the market in the region.

Global women's health app market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Increasing awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle is driving the global women's health app market growth.

is driving the global women's health app market growth. Many women are choosing to exercise daily due to hectic work schedules and various lifestyle-related diseases.

Moreover, obesity is on the rise in low- and middle-income countries, particularly in urban areas, due to the increasing consumption of fast food or junk food.

Women are twice as likely to develop obesity-related cancers when compared to men, with the most common forms of such cancer being endometrial and colon cancer.

Thus, the increase in fitness activities will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Market strategies by vendors are a key trend in the market.

are a key trend in the market. Vendors are entering into strategic partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions with market participants such as software providers, technology providers, and platform providers.

Collaborations and partnerships help vendors with product development and geographical expansion and enable them to gain access to technological expertise.

They are also diversifying their product portfolios by launching new products.

Several companies have adopted these strategies to improve their presence in the market.

Such strategies will lead to the development of women's health apps with innovative features, which will increase their adoption by end-users

These factors will support the global women's health app market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Compatibility issues challenging the global women's health app market growth.

challenging the global women's health app market growth. The lack of common standards makes the integration of mobile apps difficult.

Applications should be compatible with different OS, such as Android and iOS. However, most apps are compatible with only one particular OS, which restricts revenue inflow.

The process of developing apps that are compatible with multiple OS is challenging, as it requires high investments.

Moreover, frequent release of OS updates can cause compatibility issues in apps, as different OS handle technologies and standards differently.

These factors are affecting the adoption of women's health apps, which may hinder the growth of the global women's health app market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this women's health app market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the women's health app market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the women's health app market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the women's health app market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of women's health app market vendors

Women's Health App Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 122 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 20.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, India, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Atus Technologies Pvt. Ltd., BioWink GmbH, Exandus LLC, Femtec Health, Flo Health UK Ltd., GH Solutions AB, Hello Baby Inc., KBI Services Inc., Maven Clinic Co., Nabla Technologies SAS, Natural Cycles Nordic AB, Ovuline Inc., Plackal Tech, Propel Network LLC, Upward Labs Holdings Inc., Wildflower Health Inc., Withings France SA, and WOOM Fertility S.L. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

