Women's Health App Market Worth $3.9 Billion By 2026 | CAGR: 17.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global women's health app market size is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 17.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Public and private sector organizations are focused on women's health across the globe, which is likely to drive the market in the coming years. Increasing use of mobile phones is one of the key factors driving the market in developed countries.

Health and fitness related mobile apps are gaining popularity among smartphone users across the globe. Approximately 700 million people have internet access and 86% of the people are reported to have internet connection on their phones. Thereby, increasing use of smartphones to access mobile applications that can track fitness parameters is driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on type, the menstrual health segment held largest market share in 2018. Growing awareness among women regarding importance of menstrual health will drive the segment's growth

North America held largest women's health app market share in 2018 in terms of revenue, thanks to technological advancements and presence of major market players in the region

Asia Pacific is expected to showcase the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Government initiatives for reimbursement and raising health awareness among people is driving regional growth

Some of the key players in the market are Flo; Clue; Apple Inc.; Eve; Tracker; Google LLC; Withings; and FitBit Inc.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Women's Health App Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Fitness & Nutrition, Menopause, Menstrual Health, Disease Management, Pregnancy Tracking), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/womens-health-app-market

According to Statista, in April 2019, 4 billion users utilized mobile phones wherein mobile devices accounted for 48% of views on web pages worldwide. Fitness apps are extensively used due to rising consumer shift towards healthy lifestyle and wellness therapies. Key market players such as Fitbit and Apple are introducing apps that can track menstrual cycle, predict ovulation period, and calculate fertility window.

Menstrual apps are able to track ovulation and guide women who are trying to conceive or avoid pregnancy. In June 2019, Apple added a menstrual cycle tracking software called Cycle Tracking, compatible with Apple's Health App. The software is now available with iOS 13 and Watch OS 6 updates. This software will help women in predicting their ovulation cycle, record cycle history, track symptoms such as spotting and cramps. In addition, it will predict fertility windows, providing overall prediction of menstruation and reproduction.

Economic growth in developing countries allows better access to medical care. In 2014, the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) developed a free mobile application called MenoPro. The aim was to help menopausal women and clinicians in personalizing treatment on the basis of user preferences, including risk factors and medical history. The app offers two modes, one for users and one for clinicians. In addition, it interprets medical history and risk factors to provide a list of optimal medical decisions depending on the severity of the case.

In June 2017, Adidas launched a fitness app in the U.S. called All Day. The app is available for both iOS and Android. It offers insights on aspects such as movement, mindset, and nutrition, and rest. Apps for menopause and perimenopause provide detailed information and advice related to health conditions and allow women to log changes to their menstrual cycle.

Grand View Research has segmented the global women's health app market based on type and region:

Women's Health App Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Fitness & Nutrition



Menstrual Health



Pregnancy Tracking



Menopause



Disease Management



Others

Women's Health App Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East and Africa

and

South Africa

