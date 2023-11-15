Women's Health Apps Global Market Analysis 2023, with Profiles of Key Players Apple, Fitbit, Flo Health, Google, Glow, Natural Cycles, Ovia Health, Wildflower Health and Withings

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Women's Health App: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In this report, the global women's health apps market has been segmented based on type, application, service, age group and geographical region.

Based on type, the women's health apps market has been categorized into fitness and nutrition, menstrual health, pregnancy tracking, menopause, disease management and others. Based on application, the women's health apps market has been categorized into smartphone, tablet and others. Based on age group, the women's health apps market has been categorized into 14 to 25 years, 26 to 50 years and above 50+ years. Based on service, the women's health apps market has been categorized into remote monitoring, wellness and fitness, diagnosis and consultation and others. By geography, the market has been segmented into the following regions: North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Rest of the World (RoW). Currently, North America is the most dominant regional market for women health apps.



The scope of this report is broad, covering several product areas. The individual product segments are presented in terms of market size and revenue trends. The revenue forecasts are explained in terms of the key market issues for that product segment and are projected through 2028.



The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape within the women's health apps market, focusing on key dynamics that drive success. It examines critical factors such as research and development capabilities and the influence of ecosystems and partnerships. The report also profiles manufacturers of women's health apps, providing valuable insights into their strategies and offerings. Additionally, the report assesses both the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the challenges and opportunities that have emerged.



The revenue forecasts from 2022 through 2028 are given for all the segments in the women's health apps market, with estimated values derived from the revenue of vendors offering women's health apps.



Key Report Highlights:

An overview of the global market for women's health apps

In-depth analysis of market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2024, 2026, and 2028. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

An evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to women's health apps, accompanied by a market share analysis categorized by type, application, service, age group and geographic region

A discussion on aspects of women's health, such as menstrual cycle tracking, physical well-being, weight management and ovulation prediction

Coverage of evolving technologies, product pipeline, ESG trends, and emerging technologies related to women's health apps

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players within the industry

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Benefits of Women's Health Apps

Popular Applications of Women's Health Apps

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Macroeconomic Factors

Covid-19 Impact on the Market for Women's Health Apps

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Market for Women's Health Apps

Regulatory Scenario

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application, Device, Age Group and Service

Global Market for Women's Health Apps by Application Menstrual Health Fitness and Nutrition Pregnancy Tracking Menopause Disease Management

Global Market for Women's Health Apps by Device Smartphone Tablets

Global Market for Women's Health Apps by Age Group 14-25 Years Age Group 26-50 Years Age Group 50+ Years Age Group

Global Market for Women's Health Apps by Service Remote Monitoring Wellness and Fitness Diagnosis and Consultation



Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 6 ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues in the Women's Health Apps Industry

Carbon Footprint/Environmental Impact

Increased Air Quality

Reduced Impact on Infrastructure

Healthcare ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Case Study

Concluding Remarks

Company Profiles

Apple Inc.

Clue Fitbit Inc.

Flo Health Inc.

Google LLC

Glow Inc.

Natural Cycles AB

Ovia Health

Wildflower Health

Withings Inc

