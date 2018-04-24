Women's Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8313451-hologic-we-hate-heavy-periods/

Heavy periods can be characterized by bleeding that lasts longer than seven days or includes passing clots the size of a quarter or larger.1 Many women suffering from heavy periods experience severe cramping, clotting, nausea, exhaustion and anemia as a result, which can negatively impact quality of life.2 Despite the prevalence of heavy periods, many women may not be aware they are experiencing a condition for which they can receive treatment.

"Women are more empowered and outspoken than ever before, yet many still don't speak up on their own behalf when it comes to their personal health," Tyler said. "One in five women live with heavy periods that affect their quality of life, relationships and careers, and many don't know they can do something about it. It's time to give women the information they need to make choices that can positively impact their well-being."

Research has shown that women often suffer for years before seeking treatment for their heavy periods.2 The educational initiative We Hate Heavy Periods aims to shorten the time that women suffer from heavy periods before pursuing treatment with their doctor. Part of the campaign involves a video series showcasing Tyler's efforts to dispel the taboo surrounding "period talk," and includes her conversations with Cindy Basinski, M.D., a Board Certified OBGYN and urogynecologist in private practice in Newburgh, IN.

"Often times, women delay seeing their doctor because they fear they will need to go through a hysterectomy, without realizing there are other safe and effective options," Dr. Basinski said. "It's important that women suffering from heavy periods have frequent and honest conversations with their doctors, so they can get an accurate understanding of the treatment options available to them."

Tyler and the We Hate Heavy Periods campaign encourage women to have more frequent and engaging dialogues with their doctors and empower women with the information they need to make those conversations productive.

"To encourage as many women as possible to seek treatment, we need to first get people comfortable talking about this hugely impactful health condition," said Sean Daugherty, President, Surgical Solutions division at Hologic. "We are proud to partner with Aisha Tyler to start a meaningful conversation around menstrual health."

To learn more about AUB, women are encouraged to visit www.wehateheavyperiods.com. In addition to providing a symptom checklist to help women recognize abnormalities in their period, the website provides information on treatment options including the NovaSure® endometrial ablation system, a one-time, five-minute minimally invasive procedure that can significantly reduce or eliminate bleeding in women who are finished with childbearing.3 To date, more than 2.5 million women have been treated with the NovaSure procedure.4

About Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB)

Abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB), or menorrhagia, affects one out of every five premenopausal women,1 and negatively impacts quality-of-life.2 Medical treatment of AUB is often effective, but associated costs and potential adverse effects of long-term treatments restrict patient adherence.5 Hysterectomy, while a decisive treatment for AUB if other treatments fail, is an aggressive approach that carries risk of serious short-term and long-term adverse events, as well as an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.6-8 Endometrial ablation is an effective, less-invasive surgical option for treating AUB, using either resectoscopy or newer second-generation techniques that deliver high-dose energy to uniformly destroy the entire uterine lining.9-11

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

References

