Women's Health Conversations Summit in Lake Nona: Sold-Out Event Empowers Women with Expert Insights

LAKE NONA, Fla., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Lake Nona, FL Women's Health Conversations Summit, hosted by Dr. Vonda Wright, brings together top health experts and savvy women from across the USA and abroad for a transformative experience on November 8-9, 2024, at the Lake Nona WAVE and ALOFT hotels.

In partnership with AdventHealth for Women, this milestone 10th-anniversary event equips women with cutting-edge insights to optimize their health during midlife. Attendees will gain valuable strategies for managing menopause, cardiovascular health, hormone balance, and more, all aimed at enhancing longevity and well-being.

Twenty distinguished speakers, including Drs. Mary Claire Haver, Kelly Casperson, Amber Orman and lifestyle strategists like Dr. Kristen Holmes and Chalene Johnson, will lead interactive sessions focused on all aspects of the health of women, fitness, nutrition, sleep optimization, and self-advocacy. With women controlling 70% of their health through daily choices, this summit empowers them as key decision-makers in healthcare.

Individuals control 80% of their health and aging through daily decisions. Women are pivotal decision-makers, responsible for 80% of all healthcare choices for themselves and those they care for, influencing over $31.8 trillion in consumer spending. It has never been more important to equip them with the knowledge required to navigate the complexities of health and wellness in today's dynamic landscape.

Dr. Wright says, "The Women's Health Conversations Summit will be a dynamic, interactive day filled with expert discussions and resources to help women live their best lives."

Dr. Vonda Wright is an orthopaedic surgeon, author, and national speaker who specializes in women's health, aging, and performance optimization. With over 20 years of experience, she is dedicated to helping women navigate the complexities of health during pivotal transitions in their lives.

AdventHealth for Women is committed to providing comprehensive, compassionate care tailored to women's specific health needs. With a focus on preventive care, personalized treatment, and ongoing support, AdventHealth is a trusted partner for women throughout their health journeys.

