Women's Health Diagnostics Market to Rise at 6% CAGR during the Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

The demand for efficient treatment options in women's health diagnostics is being driven by the rising occurrence of infections that result in miscarriages and birth abnormalities in newborns

Firms in the global women's health diagnostics market are providing affordable and simple tests for combined HIV/syphilis diagnosis

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2027, the revenue of women's health diagnostics market is likely to reach US$ 53.8 Bn. The global market is anticipated to develop at 6% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. In order to examine biomarkers for thyroid, allergy, and renal illnesses in women, firms in the women's health diagnostics market are likely to expand their range of laboratory testing alternatives. Firms are expected to put in more effort into expanding diagnostic services in Asia Pacific countries, particularly with rapidly developing countries like Indonesia and Bangladesh. Asia Pacific is likely to offer the largest opportunity for women's health diagnostics market

Concerns over correct infection diagnosis have been highlighted due to significant risk of infectious illness spread to expecting women. In order to enhance patient outcomes, top companies in the global women's health diagnostics market are enhancing the performance of their laboratory testing solutions. A case in point is the offering of TORCH (toxoplasmosis, rubella, cytomegalovirus (CMV), and herpes simplex virus) infections, bone illnesses and malnutrition laboratory testing options by Siemens Healthineers provides for women.

In order to research the "two-for-one" diagnostic technique, which determines the kind of HPV infection along with assessment of precancerous makers, market players are expected to expand their scope of R&D activities. This method is helping patients more and more as a low-cost option to detect the most dangerous types of HPV infection. It is likely to emerge as one of the recent developments in the women's health diagnostics market. As such, women's health diagnostics firms are working with research laboratories to enhance outcomes that reduce the need for needless diagnostic procedures to better serve the comfort of patients.

Key Findings of Market Report

Given that infectious disease testing and diagnostic laboratory testing are expected to experience significant growth over the course of the forecast period, healthcare firms in the global women's health diagnostics market are expected to leverage these possibilities.

Growing public knowledge about the existence of treatments for STDs and menopause are estimated to propel the global market. Supportive reimbursement policies and incentive for UTIs, rising women's health awareness, and rising illnesses affecting women are further anticipated to boost market expansion.

In order to provide innovative combined HIV/syphilis testing alternatives, diagnostic laboratory institutes are working with prominent institutions. Therefore, it is anticipated that by 2022 diagnostic laboratories & imaging centers category will account for about US$ 20.7 Bn in the women's health diagnostics market. It is also likely to be the fastest growing market for women's health diagnostics. So, those involved in diagnostic laboratories are looking for advancements in dual HIV/syphilis testing.

Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market: Key Competitors

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Quest Diagnostics Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Siemens AG

Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

Device Type

Biopsy Devices

Imaging & Monitoring Systems

Kits & Reagents

Consumables & Accessories

Test Type

Breast Cancer Testing

Cervical Cancer Testing

Prenatal Genetic Screening & Carrier Testing

Pregnancy Testing

Fertility & Ovulation Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Others

End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories & Imaging Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

