Women's Health Expo Celebrates 25 years

CENTER CITY, Minn., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the health and wellness of women of all ages, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation will present the 25th annual Women's Health Expo on Thursday, March 28.

Popular local TV personality Elizabeth Ries, co-host of "Twin Cities Live" on KSTP, is the featured speaker and will address how "Boundaries Lead to Balance." The event—coinciding with Women's History Month—will be held on Hazelden Betty Ford's campus in Center City, where the national nonprofit addiction treatment provider is headquartered and was founded 70 years ago.

"Year after year, this event provides hundreds of women with solutions to help them live their healthiest, most fulfilling lives," said Hazelden Betty Ford Marketing Director Lisa Stangl, who is managing the event. "We're excited to once again host women from the Twin Cities area and western Wisconsin on our beautiful Center City campus, where we are celebrating our 70th anniversary and where our Betty Ford Women's Recovery Center provides hope and healing to women every day of the year."

The free community event will include health and wellness screenings and exhibitors, cooking demonstrations, outdoor adventures and activities, skin care, massages, fitness and nutrition information, and much more. It is being presented in partnership with Chisago County Public Health, Fairview Health Services, Osceola Medical Center and St. Croix Regional Medical Center.

More than 600 are expected to attend the event. Though there is no cost, advance registration is required at HazeldenBettyFord.org/WomensEvent. Those who register by March 27 will receive a 25th anniversary tote and entry in prize drawings.

EXPO DETAILS

Thursday, March 28

5-8:30 p.m. (doors open at 4:30 p.m.)

The CORK Center at Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

15245 Pleasant Valley Road

Center City, Minnesota 55012

Schedule of Events

4:30 p.m. Check-in and Registration

5-7 p.m. Health and Wellness Screenings, Exhibitors and Demonstrations

7:15 p.m. Guest Speaker – Elizabeth Ries

Registration

www.HazeldenBettyFord.org/WomensEvent

About the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs. As the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient treatment for adults and youth, the Foundation has 17 locations nationwide and collaborates with an expansive network throughout health care. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation today also encompasses a graduate school of addiction studies, a publishing division, an addiction research center, recovery advocacy and thought leadership, professional and medical education programs, school-based prevention resources and a specialized program for children who grow up in families with addiction. Learn more at www.HazeldenBettyFord.org and on Twitter @hazldnbettyford.

SOURCE Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

Related Links

http://www.hazeldenbettyford.org

