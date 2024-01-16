Women's Health Innovator Granata Bio Raises $14M Series A led by GV to Accelerate Fertility Biopharma Pipeline

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Granata Bio, Inc. a biopharma company focused on invigorating the $3.6B global infertility medication market, today announced the close of a $14M Series A funding round led by GV (Google Ventures). Participants in the funding round include CooperSurgical, Gedeon Richter, Alumni Ventures, Amboy Ventures, Vibe Bio and others.

In the United States nearly 1 in 5 women struggle with infertility and are unable to get pregnant after one year of trying according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2023. Approximately 1 in 4 women in this group have difficulty getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term. Problems that affect ovulation, and the hormones involved with ovulation, are the most common cause of female infertility and are often treated with infertility drugs as a first step. Yet very little innovation has materialized to meet this growing need.

"Our team is taking a novel approach to address unmet needs in women's health," says Evan Sussman, CEO of Granata Bio Post this

Granata Bio launched in 2018 with a mission to invigorate the stagnant US offerings in the US fertility medication marketplace. The company gained immediate traction by designing innovative clinical development programs aimed at optimizing outcomes for study subjects while assessing the safety and efficacy of investigational products. To date, the company has assembled a portfolio of four medications, ranging from commercialized products to early-stage developments.

"Despite significant growth in patient volume over the last ten years, infertility has been woefully overlooked and under-supported. We're excited about the focus and innovation Granata Bio is bringing to this space and – most importantly – new options for patient care. We look forward to partnering with Evan Sussman and the Granata Bio team as they advance women's health," says Cathy Friedman, Executive Venture Partner at GV.

The Granata Bio leadership team brings more than 75 years of experience in fertility, with expertise in clinical development, regulatory strategy, and commercialization. Granata Bio will leverage the new capital to progress its existing pipeline, evaluate new targets and expand the team.

"Granata is taking a novel approach to both address current market dynamics and to develop unique products targeting unmet needs in women's health," says CEO Evan Sussman. "This funding is an exciting next step toward our mission of creating access for fertility patients with new therapeutic solutions."

About Granata Bio

Granata Bio is a US-based biopharma company focused on women's health and infertility. Founded in 2018, Granata's pipeline includes collaborations spanning four different IVF product classes.

To learn more about Granata Bio, visit www.granata.bio. For all inquiries contact [email protected].

About GV

GV supports innovative founders moving the world forward. We invest across the life sciences, consumer, enterprise, crypto, climate, and frontier technology sectors. With Alphabet as a sole limited partner, GV operates on long time horizons and deals in decades, not rounds. Our operating partners support startups at the earliest stages of company-building across design, equity, diversity & inclusion, talent, and engineering. We also help startups interface with Google, providing unique access to the world's best technology and talent.

Launched as Google Ventures in 2009, GV has over $8 billion in assets under management and 400 active portfolio companies across North America and Europe. Notable investment outcomes include Uber, Nest, Slack, GitLab, Duo Security, Flatiron Health, Verve Therapeutics, and One Medical. GV is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Cambridge, New York, and London.

About CooperSurgical

CooperSurgical® is a leading fertility and women's healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most in life. CooperSurgical is at the forefront of delivering innovative assisted reproductive technology and genomic solutions that enhance the work of ART professionals to the benefit of families. We currently offer over 600 clinically relevant medical devices to women's healthcare providers, including testing and treatment options.

CooperSurgical is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CooperCompanies. CooperSurgical, headquartered in Trumbull, CT, produces and markets a wide array of products and services for use by women's health care clinicians. More information can be found at www.coopersurgical.com.

