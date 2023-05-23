Women's Health Interactive and AH! YES Announce Partnership Promoting Better Sex With Body-Safe Personal Lubricants

Collaboration will highlight often unknown risks and hidden dangers when consumers use lube not designed for sexual intimacy – or worse, none at all

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Health Interactive, an online publisher exclusively focused on fearless conversations about sex and sexuality, has teamed up with AH! YES and their quest to Make Vaginas Happy®.

This unique partnership is designed to promote sexual intimacy and all the ways people have sex through content specifically designed to highlight the pitfalls and potential dangers of using the wrong personal lubricants – or none at all.

Highlights:

During sex, many people reach for unsafe options (or no lube at all): Through extensive independent research, Women's Health Interactive found that people frequently grab "whatever lube is handy" (including unsafe options like spit, vaseline, and others) in the heat of the moment – or none at all – putting themselves (and their partners) at risk for skin irritation, discomfort, or possible STIs and other infections. The company has created specific content including results from hands-on research to educate audiences about these pitfalls and how much better sex can be using the right personal lubricants for specific sexual situations. Through that process, AH! YES became one of the most vetted and well-reviewed brands on the site.

Featuring organic, natural ingredients and FDA-registered formulas that perform in the bedroom with no harmful side effects, AH! YES offers a line of intimate care products designed to support vaginal health and better, more comfortable sex. Personal lubricants are not always made with optimal safety in mind: The truth is that it takes more than a slippery texture to make a "good" lubricant, and many store-bought lubes contain ingredients , pH levels , or osmolality that can irritate genital or anal mucosa. Additionally, many products do not have 510(k) clearance with the FDA , even if they're available for sale. Unfortunately, the general consumer is largely unaware of these pitfalls.

Featuring organic, natural ingredients and FDA-registered formulas that perform in the bedroom with no harmful side effects, AH! YES offers a line of intimate care products designed to support vaginal health and better, more comfortable sex. Personal lubricants are not always made with optimal safety in mind: The truth is that it takes more than a slippery texture to make a "good" lubricant, and many store-bought lubes contain ingredients , pH levels , or osmolality that can irritate genital or anal mucosa. Additionally, many products do not have 510(k) clearance with the FDA , even if they're available for sale. Unfortunately, the general consumer is largely unaware of these pitfalls.

As a result of this partnership, AH! YES will now be featured on all of Women's Health Interactive's medically-reviewed educational articles and reviews relating to personal lubricant safety and information.

Additional Comments:

"Throughout our research into what makes a lube effective and safe, one brand kept coming up over and over for their quality, satisfied users, and personal vetting by our testing team – AH! YES," said Chris Fernandez, CEO of Women's Health Interactive.

"Once we saw the consistency and quality of these personal lubricants, it became a natural fit for us to broaden our relationship with AH! YES in a way we've never done previously with any other brand," Fernandez continued.

"We're delighted to embark on this partnership with Women's Health Interactive," said Sarah Brooks, President of AH! YES.

"AH! YES has always championed informing customers with the facts around sexual health products so that they can make informed decisions about what goes into the most sensitive parts of our bodies," Brooks added.

About Women's Health Interactive :

Women's Health Interactive is an inclusive and passionate team of sex-positive industry professionals dedicated to having open, honest, and fearless conversations about sex, sexual health, and relationships.

About AH! YES :

On a mission to Make Vaginas Happy®, AH! YES is changing sex lives for the better, globally, through its curated range of organic intimate care products expertly crafted with safety and performance in mind.

