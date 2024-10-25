Women's Health PAC (WHPAC), The First Bipartisan Women's Health Political Action Committee (PAC), Funds More Than 15 Candidates

Over 300 People Have Donated To WHPAC Since May

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Women's Health Political Action Committee (WHPAC) is proud to announce its funding of 16 candidates for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, reflecting a diverse group of both Democrats and Republicans, as well as male and female candidates. Each selected candidate will receive a contribution of $3,300.

To qualify for these funds, candidates demonstrated a strong commitment to the PAC's core principles, which include ensuring access to comprehensive healthcare, promoting gender equity, advocating for women's rights, increasing public education on women's health issues, supporting research and innovation, fostering collaboration across party lines, and engaging with community needs. The WHPAC believes these principles are essential for advancing effective policies that enhance the health and well-being of women nationwide.

Representative Emilia Sykes (D-OH)

Representative Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR)

Representative Susan Wild (D-PA)

Representative Andrea Salinas (D-OR)*

Representative Gabe Vasquez (D-NM)

Representative Yardira Caraveo, MD (D-CO)

Representative Zach Nunn (R-IA)*

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH)*

Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD)*

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV)

Representative Marcy Kaptur (D-OH)

Representative Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ)

Senator. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ)*

Representative Tom Suozzi (D-NY-03)

"It is critical that we increase access to quality, life-saving healthcare for women. The Women's Health PAC has been a proud champion and advocate for women across the country, and I'm proud to have their support," said Representative Sykes.

While the issues are vast, the PAC has three core objectives: build a women's health movement, support bipartisan candidates committed to making women's health a national priority, and launch issue-based communications campaigns to educate and raise awareness of women's health gaps. The PAC prioritizes candidates who promote policies and policy changes that positively impact women's health companies and consumers. This includes bringing attention to key conditions such as menopause, contraception access, and infertility as well as policy changes such as greater diversity in clinical trials and increased NIH funding for women's health, currently only at 11%.

Established in May 2024 by co-founders Liz Powell, Esq., MPH, Candace McDonald, and Jodi Neuhauser, this new PAC unites the financial and political power of national leaders in women's health, while galvanizing and unifying the nation of women and men impacted by the existing gaps in women's health to participate in the political arena to improve all women's lives. Since May, the WHPAC has hosted six in-person and three online gatherings spanning from DC to New York to Pittsburgh to San Francisco to raise money to support candidates and advance awareness of women's health issues.

"Candidates need to raise millions of dollars and never before has broad women's health played a role in this fundraising that is central to modern campaigns, until now. Women and men who care about closing gaps in women's health finally have a voice in our political system like never before," said Powell, who also runs a lobbying firm in DC.

"Funding women's health is not just an investment in women—it's an investment in our collective future. Diseases and conditions that solely," disproportionately, or differently impact the health of women have been understudied, underfunded and undervalued for too long," said McDonald.

"We would like to see a world in which women's health is a core political issue, and that every decision made in Washington is made with women's holistic health in mind. We are thrilled to be able to support Congressional leaders who understand this impact and are committed to improving outcomes for women at a national level," added Neuhauser.

The PAC relies on its "Founders Circle" of more than 60 professional leaders in business, investment, medicine, research, politics and lobbying whose mission is to create a movement that demonstrates the collective power of women's health as a political issue and turn this momentum into a mandate for change at all levels of government. The minimum contribution for the Founder's Circle is $2,500.

Improving the quality of health care for women isn't just a moral imperative, it is also an economic one. A 2024 McKinsey report estimates that closing the women's health gap could add $1 trillion annually to the global economy. Better health for women is highly correlated with a stronger financial foundation, which in turn benefits families, communities and the overall economy," said Jessica Knopp-Gwynne, WHPAC Founders Circle member and Managing Partner, Stagshorn Ventures.

Ahead of the election, the WHPAC is hosting two additional in-person events: "An Intimate Evening for Women's Health in NYC" on October 25th, and "Longevity Revolution: Advancing Health and Investing in the Future" on October 30th in Menlo Park, CA. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit www.WomensHealthPAC.us.

About Women's Health PAC

Founded in May 2024, the Women's Health PAC is a hybrid political action committee dedicated to harnessing the collective financial and bipartisan political power to advance women's health. This grassroots movement brings together individuals from all political backgrounds—both women and men—who are committed to making a difference. WHPAC was founded by Jodi Neuhauser, a seasoned entrepreneur, board member, executive and angel investor in the women's health sector; Liz Powell, founder of G2G Consulting and the Women's Digital Health Network; and Candace McDonald, a seasoned CEO, board member and executive in politics and non-profit organizations. For more information, visit www.WomensHealthPAC.us.

*awaiting bank details from candidate to run

