Women's health startup Gina Life appoints Dr. Anula Jayasuriya as Chair of Board of Directors

HAIFA, Israel, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gina Life Ltd., a company developing machine learning empowered solutions in the women's health space, today announced the appointment of Dr. Anula Jayasuriya as Chairperson of Board of Directors, and an Independent Board Member.

Gina Life to appoint Dr. Anula Jayasuriya as Chair of BOD

Dr. Jayasuriya is an experienced venture capitalist with an extensive business, medical and scientific background, and broad experience in the women's health field. Dr. Jayasuriya's passion is advancing the health of women by making society aware of the huge unmet needs in women's health and promoting technologies that address these gaps. Anula founded EXXclaim Capital, an early-stage venture fund focused on catalyzing innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment in Women's Health, and co-founded "Evolvence India Life Science Fund" – the first India based fund focusing on healthcare, pharma and medical devices. She was also a partner at Skyline ventures and prior to that at TVM capital. Dr. Jayasuriya's former positions include Vice-President, Global Drug Development at Hoffman-La Roche. Dr. Jayasuriya completed her BA from Harvard, and MD/PhD in Microbiology and Molecular Genetics from Harvard Medical School and an MBA from Harvard Business School, and M. Phil. in pharmacology from the University of Cambridge, England.

"We are delighted and honored to welcome an industry leader like Anula to join our leadership team, as we approach key clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones for our platform, and work towards expanding our pipeline," said Dr. Inbal Zafir-Lavie, CEO and co-founder of Gina Life. "We believe that Anula's proven experience in the women's health space is a great asset, and will be driving us forward to develop solutions for diseases such as ovarian cancer that present huge unmet needs to physicians and women."

Dr. Jayasuriya noted "I am thrilled to join Gina Life as chairperson. I have followed the company with interest for several years. I am enthusiastic about their significant progress, and also, by their novel approach of using vaginal secretions as the source of diagnostic biomarkers. The detection of ovarian cancer, especially in the early stages of disease, is a compelling unmet need in women's health."

About Gina Life

Gina Life is developing a machine learning based technology for analysis of vaginal secretions and early detection tests in the women's health space, with ovarian cancer as its first indication. Our mission is to bring cutting edge technologies into women's health and to enable diagnosis and treatment of women's related diseases.

Contact:

Inbal Zafir-Lavie, PhD

[email protected]

SOURCE Gina Life