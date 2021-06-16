Women's Health Startup Natalist Expands to Nearly 6,000 Stores in National Retail Collaboration

Following a successful initial launch in select Target stores in March 2020, Natalist's 2021 retail expansion includes a much larger footprint in Target stores across the US plus rollouts in Rite Aid, Albertsons, Safeway, and Shaw's. Products offered in retail include easy-to-use, beautiful, and convenient ovulation and pregnancy tests https://www.instagram.com/natalistco/ and a line of supplements formulated for conception and prenatal health.

Led by a diverse team of moms, including one of the only Black women CEOs in healthcare, Natalist saw explosive growth over the last year as they expanded their women's health offerings amid the pandemic.

"For too long, the products in this aisle have been dominated by companies run entirely by men. We're excited to be the first not only women-led, but also mom-led company to bring new products in this category. We know what this customer wants because we are the customer. Our approach of bringing empathy and better customer support has been tremendously well received, and we're just getting started," says Vernita Brown, Natalist's first employee and CEO.

"A big component of women's health is access to the products and services we need, when we need them. And today I am thrilled to share that Natalist products are available in nearly 6,000 stores in every single state in the US. We are grateful to now be in the aisles of our customers' favorite retailers, meeting them where they are, right when they need us," says Brown.

With plans to further expand its offering of evidence-based products and educational resources, Natalist is positioned to grow its reach in the family planning arena. Learn more about Natalist online at natalist.com and find a retailer near you at natalist.com/retailers.

About Natalist:

Launched in August 2019, Natalist is built on the values of evidence, education, and usability. The team—moms and doctors—started Natalist with a mission to reduce the shame, misinformation, and outdated product offerings they experienced while on the pregnancy journey. Natalist offers evidence-based educational resources alongside redesigned fertility and pregnancy essentials.

The Natalist team believes it is their moral imperative to leave the world a better place for future generations. They launched their Mother Earth sustainability initiative in August 2020, which includes being certified 100% plastic neutral.

Natalist is led by CEO Vernita Brown and Chief Women's Health Officer Halle Tecco, a prominent healthcare investor and founder and former CEO of digital health investment fund, Rock Health. For more information on Natalist, visit natalist.com and get social on Instagram.

