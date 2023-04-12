Women's Health Therapeutics Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% from 2021 to 2026, Growth Driven by Strategic Alliances - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The women's health therapeutics market size is forecast to increase by USD 30.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.74%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the strategic alliances, growing attention toward women's health, and an array of strong drug approvals. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report.

Women's Health Therapeutics Market - Vendor Analysis:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Women's Health Therapeutics Market

The global women's health therapeutics market has several vendors with approved therapies. The treatment landscape for cancer is heavily dominated by surgery, leaving limited scope for therapeutics. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GLS Pharma Pvt. Ltd., ICON plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, ObsEva SA, Pfizer Inc., Radius Health Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., TSUMURA and Co., Vivesto AB, and Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA

Vendor Offerings -

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers women's health therapeutics such as Arachitol O, B Crip, Clome.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Women's Health Therapeutics Market - Market Segmentation:

This report extensively covers women's health therapeutics market segmentation by type (fertility, oncology, menopause, infection, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth in the fertility segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. There has been a decrease in the fertility rate in ROW over the years. The women's health therapeutics market is driven by the rise in the incidence of gynecological cancers in countries such as the US and Canada. For instance, it is estimated that around 14,100 women living in the US will be diagnosed with cervical cancer, and a further 4,280 women may die from cervical cancer in 2022 despite undergoing screening and treatment.

Women's Health Therapeutics Market - Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

A major driver fueling the growth of the women's health therapeutics market is strategic alliances.

The global market witnessed multiple strategic alliances between vendors in recent years because the drug development process requires a highly advanced R&D team, which most mid-sized and small pharmaceutical vendors lack.

Similarly, these small- and mid-sized pharmaceutical vendors have low profitability because they do not often achieve economies of scale. Also, the lack of an established distribution network globally poses a threat to some vendors, which limits their geographical presence in the market.

This results in multiple vendors in the market entering into collaborative agreements to overcome the challenges associated with the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of drugs in new regions.

Therefore, increasing alliances are expected to help in overcoming the research and commercialization challenges that currently exist.

Hence, the growth in strategic alliances between vendors in the market is expected to drive the growth of the women's healthcare therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

The availability of highly sensitive diagnostic modalities is an emerging trend influencing the women's health therapeutics market.

Multiple organizations strive to raise awareness among people about gynecological diseases such as cancer, maternity disorders, and infectious diseases. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) conducts a campaign called Inside Knowledge: Get the Facts About Gynecologic Cancer, which provides the public with access to information about gynecological cancers.

There are also worldwide events, such as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and Uterine Cancer Awareness Month, conducted in September, which aim to raise awareness about these diseases.

Furthermore, some organizations work toward increasing patient awareness regarding all the major sub-types of gynecological disorders.

Hence, the rising awareness of gynecological diseases is anticipated to drive the growth of the global women's therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

A key challenge hampering the growth of the women's health therapeutics market is the side effects of the approved drugs.

Chemotherapy uses cytotoxic drugs to destroy cancer cells and hence, has harmful side effects. The cytotoxic drugs cannot distinguish between healthy and cancerous cells, due to which they also destroy the healthy peripheral cells that surround the cancer cells.

The destruction of normal healthy cells leads to cytotoxic side effects and some of the most common side effects encountered with chemotherapy include alopecia, fatigue, myelosuppression, neurotoxicity, gastrointestinal toxicity, cutaneous reactions, reduced libido, and fertility problems.

For instance, neutropenia is known to occur in patients, who are treated with certain cytotoxic drug regimens, and these patients require infusions of granulocyte colony-stimulating factors until the white blood cells have fully recovered.

In order to avoid such harmful side effects, patients are opting for substitutes such as debulking surgery, thereby restricting the growth of the market.

Hence, the serious side effects caused by the approved drugs are expected to impede the growth of the women's health therapeutics market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Women's Health Therapeutics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the women's health therapeutics market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the women's health therapeutics market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the women's health therapeutics market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of women's health therapeutics market vendors

The global breast cancer therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.85 billion between 2021 to 2026 accelerating at a CAGR of 8.95%. This breast cancer therapeutics market report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (targeted therapy, hormonal therapy, and chemotherapy) and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)). The rising number of patient support initiatives is the key factor driving the market growth.

size is estimated to grow by between 2021 to 2026 accelerating at a CAGR of 8.95%. This breast cancer therapeutics market report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (targeted therapy, hormonal therapy, and chemotherapy) and Geography ( , , , and Rest of World (ROW)). The rising number of patient support initiatives is the key factor driving the market growth. The alzheimer's disease therapeutics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.91% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,391.9 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by drug class (cholinesterase inhibitors, n-methyl-d-aspartate receptor antagonist, and others), distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and e-commerce pharmacy), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World). The increasing awareness of alzheimer's disease notably drives the market growth.

Women's Health Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 30.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GLS Pharma Pvt. Ltd., ICON plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, ObsEva SA, Pfizer Inc., Radius Health Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., TSUMURA and Co., Vivesto AB, and Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

