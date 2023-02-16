Women's health therapeutics market size to increase by USD 30.35 billion: North America to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The women's health therapeutics market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% and register an incremental growth of USD 30.35 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Women's Health Therapeutics Market 2022-2026

The women's health therapeutics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers women's health therapeutics such as Arachitol O, B Crip, and Clome.

AbbVie Inc.: The company offers women's health therapeutics such as Orilissa and Oriahnn.

Amgen Inc.: The company offers women's health therapeutics such as Xgeva and Evenity.

Bayer AG: The company offers women's health therapeutics such as Mirena.

Eli Lilly and Co.: The company offers women's health therapeutics such as Forteo.

The company offers women's health therapeutics such as Forteo. F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

GLS Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

ICON plc

Merck KGaA

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global women's health therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases such as anticancer drugs is driving the growth of the regional market.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing focus on women's health, an array of strong drug approvals, and strategic alliances. However, the side effects of approved drugs are hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

Market segmentation

Based on type, the market is segmented into fertility, oncology, menopause, infection, and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW).

Related Reports:

The female sexual dysfunction treatment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 34.28% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,760.77 million. The growing awareness of female sexual dysfunction is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the adverse effects of drugs used in female sexual dysfunction treatment may impede the market growth.

The prenatal vitamin supplements market size is expected to increase by USD 230.86 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25%. The increasing number of gynecologists recommending prenatal vitamin supplements to expecting mothers is notably driving the prenatal vitamin supplements market growth, although factors such as misconceptions associated with prenatal vitamin supplements may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this women's health therapeutics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive women's health therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the women's health therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the women's health therapeutics industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of women's health therapeutics market vendors

Women's Health Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 138 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 30.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GLS Pharma Pvt. Ltd., ICON plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, ObsEva SA, Pfizer Inc., Radius Health Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., TSUMURA and Co., Vivesto AB, and Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio health care market reports

