Women's Infrastructure Network Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Representatives from the Women's Infrastructure Network (WIN) joined Nelia Andrade, Regional Director, Corporate Trust, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the 10th annual WIN Awards and open the market.

Started from an interest expressed from women in the infrastructure industry to network with each other, WIN was initially established informally across the country in Canada in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary to bring women together across disciplines. Since that time, due to the overwhelming interest, we have added chapters in Ottawa, Montréal, and Halifax in addition to expanding our base to over 2,500 members across Canada. WIN has evolved into a dynamic forum designed for women in infrastructure to help facilitate connections and networking, exchange ideas, and help shape the infrastructure agenda. Members represent a diverse group across the entire spectrum of participants in the infrastructure industry and include members of public agencies, equity sponsors, infrastructure and pension funds, commercial and investment banks, law firms, financial, technical and insurance advisory firms, engineering and construction firms, operations and maintenance providers.

The WIN Awards Program recognizes the contributions of exceptional women in the Canadian infrastructure industry. This phenomenally successful Program has been held annually since 2015 and over the years has resulted in over 300 nominations of exceptional women across the country from all disciplines.

