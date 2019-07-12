Women's Leadership Summit presented by Versant Health to Debut at Volunteers of America Classic

BALTIMORE, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health is pleased to present the inaugural Women's Leadership Summit, taking place on October 1, 2019 ahead of the Volunteers of America Classic at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.

The summit will feature professionals and experts across a variety of industries, creating a space to empower women, develop and strengthen skills, build networks, and inspire long-lasting change. Female leaders scheduled to appear at the event include:

Kimberly Davis – Chief Accounting Officer at Versant Health

– Chief Accounting Officer at Versant Health Roberta Bowman - Chief Brand and Communications Officer at LPG

- Chief Brand and Communications Officer at LPG Katie Kelly - Vice Chair of Commercial Banking at BMO Harris Bank

- Vice Chair of Commercial Banking at BMO Harris Bank Rhonda Mower - VP of Culture and Diversity, Equality and Inclusion at Volunteers of America

"We're proud to partner with the LPGA and continue our work to help empower women and encourage them to serve in leadership roles both on and off the golf course," said Kirk Rothrock, Chief Executive Officer of Versant Health. "The Women's Leadership Summit will be an opportunity to showcase the powerful experiences of women in healthcare, business, and sports, who are leaders in our communities."

"Both on and off the golf course, women are leading the national conversation, taking action, and driving forward positive change," said Roberta Bowman, the LPGA's Chief Brand & Communications Officer. "The Women's Leadership Summit at the Volunteers of America Classic will provide us with an ideal opportunity to unite together, share our stories, use our platforms to break down barriers, and seize new opportunities for women."

Attendees will also have an opportunity to participate in a golf engagement with LPGA Tour professionals Emma Talley and Gerina Piller after event programming. More details on event specifics and updates on the full lineup of speakers and panelists will be announced prior to the event.

You can follow along with the conversation online and on social media using #VOAClassic and #VersantHealthWLS.

About Versant Health

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 33 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers. For more information, visit versanthealth.com.

About the Volunteers of America Classic

The 2019 Volunteers of America Classic, formerly the Volunteers of America LPGA Texas Classic, will return to Old American Golf Club in The Colony, TX for the second consecutive year. The official LPGA Tournament will feature 144 of the world's best female golfers in a four-day stroke-play event vying for a $1.3 million purse. In 2019, the tournament will embrace a new week, taking place September 30 through October 6, allowing for a stronger playing field and the opportunity to create new and unique programming for fans and the surrounding community. Be sure to follow along online, and on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for the latest Tournament news.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world's leading professional golf organization for women. Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Daytona Beach, Fla., the association celebrates a diverse and storied membership with more than 2,300 members representing more than 30 countries. With a vision to inspire, empower, educate and entertain by showcasing the very best of women's golf, LPGA Tour Professionals compete across the globe, while the Symetra Tour, the official development and qualifying tour of the LPGA, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. Additionally, LPGA Teaching and Club Professionals directly impact the game through teaching, coaching and management.

The LPGA demonstrates its dedication to the development of the game through The LPGA Foundation. Since 1991, this charitable organization has been committed to empowering and supporting girls and women through developmental and humanitarian golf initiatives, such as LPGA*USGA Girls Golf.

Follow the LPGA on its television home, Golf Channel, and on the web. Join the social conversation on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and on Instagram and Snapchat at @lpga_tour.

About Octagon

At Octagon, we inspire brands, talent, and our people to see the world for all its potential. Then, we help our clients pick the right opportunity to make the next right move. We are a passionate team of 800 savvy veterans and bold upstarts, relentlessly committed to helping our clients and our teammates push forward. What's Your Move? See more at Octagon.com and join us @Octagon.

