Women's Liberation Front: Biden Executive Order on "Gender Identity" Will Eviscerate Women's Rights

Feminists and LGB activists decry the order as a threat to women's rights and American civil liberties. Tweet this

The hashtag #BidenErasedWomen is now trending on Twitter as feminists, the LGB community, and civil liberties advocates are speaking out against the policy.

Another executive order Biden signed yesterday addressing equity for "underserved communities" also left out sex discrimination, ignoring the history of oppression and inequality faced by women and girls in the United States.

"Both executive orders send a heartbreaking message to women and girls that their government does not view them as worthy of consideration and is not willing to recognize female people as a discrete class," said Adams. The orders also seriously weaken the ability of federal agencies to even consider the needs of women and girls.

Natasha Chart, WoLF Executive Director, said, "This executive order is death by a thousand cuts for women's rights, as well as a threat to civil liberties for all Americans. Our First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and conscience must be upheld alongside common-sense protections for vulnerable populations such as women, girls, and LGB Americans."

While policies protecting individuals from discrimination based on same-sex attraction are widely supported, "gender identity" policies are unpopular. Polling of American voters in October revealed cross-partisan disapproval of policies that would allow violent male sex offenders to be housed in women's prisons and emergency shelters, or allow boys to compete in girls' athletics. These policies are particularly unpopular with marginalized groups, such as black and Hispanic voters, who tend to be disproportionately affected by them.

For comment contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Women's Liberation Front

Related Links

https://www.womensliberationfront.org

