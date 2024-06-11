WOMEN'S MARCH FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES NATIONWIDE WALK-OUT FOR REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS ON JUNE 24TH

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's March Foundation in Los Angeles proudly announces a nationwide walk-out on June 24th, the anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, to protest against the patriarchy and demand a society that respects and upholds women's reproductive rights.

**Why June 24th?**

June 24, 2022, marks the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a pivotal decision that led to restrictive abortion bans across the country, endangering the lives and freedoms of women. This date now serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle for reproductive justice and the urgent need for action.

**What to Do:**

- **At 12 PM**, participants are encouraged to walk out of their workplaces, schools, or homes to speak out about the critical importance of reproductive rights.

- **Wear green** and make noise — silence is never rewarded. This color symbolizes the fight for reproductive freedom and solidarity among advocates.

- **Not in Los Angeles?** Send an email to [email protected] to learn how you can organize your own day of action in your community.

"June 24th is a somber anniversary, but it is also a call to action,", Emiliana Guereca President of the Women's March Foundation. "We cannot sit idly by as our rights are stripped away. We must stand together, stay loud, and show up to defend women's rights. Two years after Roe was struck down we are doubling down on protecting Reproductive Rights across the Country."

This event is not only a protest but also a movement to raise awareness and mobilize communities across the nation. By joining the walk-out, participants will send a clear message to lawmakers and society at large that the fight for reproductive rights is far from over.

The Women's March Foundation invites all supporters of women's rights to participate, whether in Los Angeles or in solidarity from other locations. Together, we can make our voices heard and work towards a future where every woman has the right to make decisions about her own body.

For more information about the walk-out and how to participate, please visit www.womensmarchfoundation.org or contact Cherry Hepburn (310) 200-0124 or [email protected].

About the Women's March Foundation

The Women's March Foundation is a leading organization dedicated to advocating for women's rights and social justice. Through activism, education, and community building, the Foundation strives to create a world where all women are empowered and their rights are protected.

**Media Contact:**

Cherry Hepburn

Director of Communications

Women's March Foundation

Phone: (310) 200-0124

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Women's March Foundation