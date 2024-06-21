Women's March Taps Actress Rachel Ann Mullins as Key Speaker for Historical Event in Gainesville

Actress & Producer Rachel Ann Mullins joins activist Misti Rucks as keynote speakers for Women's Day of Action on June 24, 2024

GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's March is pleased to announce a historical event on the 2nd anniversary of overturning Roe v. Wade, taking place at City Hall in Gainesville, FL at 9am EST.

Rachel Ann Mullins is a leading voice in the #Metoo movement, an international actress and award winning filmmaker. She is responsible for directing & producing the documentary, Shame On You with Tiffany Haddish on gender based violence, in addition to hosting over 150 episodes of the No Filter Friday podcast on Public House Media.

Mullins writes, "A substantial piece of my career has been dedicated to utilizing my voice to champion survivors of violence and suppression. I'm overjoyed that my voice is going to be apart of this historical Women's Day of Action event. This is my first time publicly sharing the story of the violence I experienced in Gainesville nearly a year ago."

She will join host Misti Rucks, Instructional Designer at University of Florida IFAS as keynotes at Gainesville City Hall.

Rucks explained, "I felt called to join the national day of action on June 24th after having a hysterectomy that saved my life. The process of finding a doctor who would not only listen to me, but provide treatment options was difficult. I was slowly bleeding to death for three years and I had doctors tell me that 'nothing was wrong with me', even though the test results showed that I was anemic with hemoglobin well below the average needed to be a healthy human. I felt like a zombie because I was so low on blood. After the doctor shopping and injustice I faced, I am left in anger at how women are treated, and wanted to tell my story to the community."

The mission of Women's March is to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change. Women's March is a women-led movement providing intersectional education on a diverse range of issues and creating entry points for new grassroots activists & organizers to engage in their local communities through trainings, outreach programs and events. Women's March is committed to dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance and building inclusive structures guided by self-determination, dignity and respect.

