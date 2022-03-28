Women's Motor Fest Announces 2022 Car, Motorcycle, and Truck Events for Women in Detroit, Michigan, and Columbus, Ohio

Women's Motor Fest is hosting two female-focused motoring events to be held in Detroit, Michigan on June 18, 2022, and Columbus, Ohio on September 10, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Motor Fest is hosting two women's only all-inclusive vehicle events in Detroit, Michigan on June 18, 2022, and Columbus, Ohio on September 10, 2022. Women are too often excluded from motoring culture. Women's Motor Fest was created as an alternative to traditional car shows. It is a female-focused event where women can share their passion for vehicles, which includes everything from cars to motorcycles to trucks and off-road vehicles.

The goal of Women's Motor Fest is to provide women with a fun environment where they feel comfortable exploring their interests in cars, trucks, motorcycles, off-road vehicles, and motorsports. To find out more about our events visit: https://womensmotorfest.com

Women's Motor Fest's Detroit event will be held at Baker's of Milford Restaurant in Milford Michigan on June 18, 2022, from 10 am to 3 pm. To find out more about our Detroit event visit https://womensmotorfest.com/detroit /

The second event will be held at Quaker Steak & Lube in Columbus, Ohio on September 10, 2022, from 11 am to 4 pm. To find out more about our Columbus event visit https://womensmotorfest.com/columbus

Women's Motor Fest is a completely different type of motoring event that will feature educational workshops for any women interested in learning about topics such as vehicle maintenance, welding, or how to ride a motorcycle or off-road vehicle. There will also be music, entertainment, and female-focused vendors with products women are interested in like jewelry, apparel, and unique items.

About Women's Motor Fest

Women's Motor Fest is presented by the ladies of Femcanic Garage and Throttle Gals, who are combining forces to give women a place to have fun and connect with like-minded women who share a passion for the motoring world. Our mission is to create an inclusive event for every type of woman to come out and learn, connect, and discover why every woman can be a part of the motoring world.

Media Inquiries

Jayme Blasiman and Trish Horstman

Founders of Women's Motor Fest

614-636-0977

[email protected]

WomensMotorFest.com

Facebook.com/womensmotorfest

SOURCE Women's Motor Fest