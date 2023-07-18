Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) Financial Analysis Report 2023 - Property Profile, Kit Supplier, Ticket Revenue, Sponsorship and Media Landscape

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) - Property Profile, Sponsorship and Media Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This WNBA property business report offers a thorough examination of various aspects of the WNBA, including its media partners, social media presence, sponsorship agreements, most lucrative partners, and dominant sectors.

Additionally, the report presents a detailed overview of the commercial landscape of both the league and its associated teams, providing a clear breakdown of the sponsorship and media deals. The report employs illustrated charts to depict the WNBA club's social media standing, potential ticketing revenue, and position with respect to sponsorship revenue.



This report gives valuable insights into one of the prominent women's sport leagues in the United States, The Women's National Basketball Association(WNBA). Through an intricate breakdown of the league's commercial aspects with respect to sponsorship and media, the report elucidates the WNBA position in the North American sports market. Additional information is available through social media profiles, prior season attendance, potential ticketing revenue, and individual teams and players sponsorship structures.



Furthermore, besides the media rights agreements, sponsorship is a major source of financial gain for the league, with 275 brands engaged in sponsorship agreements across the league, and the 12 active teams collectively boasting 271 active sponsorship deals worth an estimated $162.9 million annually. Brands from United States are at the forefront of WNBA sponsorship landscape.



The WNBA's growing popularity and viewership has helped the league to position itself as a leader in social media followings. WNBA has a rising social media following with more than three times the size of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The report also provides detailed insights into stadium sizes and potential ticketing revenue for each WNBA club. It offers an in-depth analysis of the media and sponsorship landscape of the league and a breakdown all 12 teams, from their online popularity to specific sponsorship agreements.



Key Highlights



WNBA sponsorship for 2023 season is estimated to be worth $860.1 million with 307 active sponsorship agreements, according to the the publisher Sport Intelligence Centre, with data being taken from the publisher Sport's database as of 6th June 2023.



Beginning with the 2023 season, the WNBA has signed a multi-year agreement with Scripps Sports (ION TV) to assure a continuous national window for its games. The agreement covers 44 WNBA regular season Friday night broadcasts on Scripps' broadcast network ION. ION will also broadcast two windows every night, with some games shown nationally and some broadcast regionally.



There are 275 brands from 24 diverse sectors currently engaged in sport sponsorship agreements with WNBA and its associated clubs.



There are 271 active sponsorship deals between the league's 12 clubs and their partners, with an estimate sponsorship value of $162.9 million per year, whereas WNBA's 36 active partnerships are estimated to be worth $697.3 million for 2023 season, with an average annual deal value of $19.36 million. The WNBA and its clubs' significant annual sponsorship revenue figure can be attributed mainly to the league's affiliation with the NBA, with which it shares several partnerships.



The Restaurant sector rank as the most active sponsoring sector with 40 deals (13%) across the league and brands from United States are at the forefront of WNBA sponsorship landscape, accounting for 91% of the league's overall sponsorship portfolio in 2023 season.



WNBA team, the Washington Mystics stand out as the topmost WNBA franchise receiving highest investment from 47 sponsor brands in 2023 season. attracting nearly $72.3 million from different sectors brands.



The report covers the following areas::

An overview of the league's format, changes in 2023, and significance in the North American sports market

The report analyses the 12 active WNBA teams, including their social media presence, sponsorship revenue, stadium capacity, previous season attendance, and potential ticket revenue

Detailed coverage of WNBA league operations, including social media, lucrative partners, media agreements, and sponsorship growth from 2022 to 2023

An overview of the key changes incorporated in 2023 season

Coverage of major developments in the WNBA during the 2023 season, such as the new media rights agreements and the rise of WNBA regualr season viewership in the United States

A look at WNBA kit supplier and back-of shirt agreement through centralised deals

Detailed insights into highly valued patch sponsorship deals across the 12 clubs

In-depth analysis of the prominent sectors involved with the league. Overall, this report provides valuable information into one of the most prominent women's sports leagues in the United States . It analyses patterns and initiatives across the league while examining the key commercialization aspects

Key Topics Covered:

Report Overview

Executive Summary

WNBA Overview

The Business of WNBA (Women's National Basketball Association) 2023

Changes for 2023- WNBA

WNBA Venue Capacities

WNBA Average Attendances-2022

WNBA Potential Ticket Revenue 2023

WNBA Titles Social Media Social Media Following -League Breakdown

Social Media Following- Teams Breakdown

Social Media Following - Athlete Breakdown

Social Media Following - Comparison of North American Men's and Women's Leagues

Media Landscape

WNBA Championship and Regular Season- Average TV Viewership

WNBA Media Landscape- Media Rights Breakdown 2023

WNBA Media Landscape- Team's Local Broadcasters Breakdown

League Sponsorship

WNBA 2023 Sponsorship Landscape

WNBA 2023 Sponsorship- Deal Values(US$ million)

WNBA 2023 Sponsorship- Region and Sector Breakdown

WNBA Sponsorship Comparison- 2022 and 2023

Kit Supplier

WNBA Kit Supplier- Deal Values (US$ millions)

Patch Sponsorship WNBA 2023 Front-Of-Shirt Sponsors

Front-Of-Shirt Sponsorship - Deal Values (US$ millions)

Front-Of-Shirt Sponsorship Rights by Sector & Brand Location

Front-Of-Shirt Sponsors -Partnership & Contract Lengths

WNBA 2023 Patch Sponsors

Patch Sponsorship - Deal Values (US$ millions)

Patch Sponsorship Rights by Sector & Brand Location

Patch Sponsors - Partnership & Contract Lengths

WNBA 2023 Back-of-shirt Sponsor

WNBA Sponsorship Analysis

WNBA Sponsorship Landscape

WNBA- Sector and Brand Location Breakdown

WNBA Teams

Team's Sponsorship Landscape 2023- Deal Values (US$ millions) and Number of Deals

Eastern and Western Conference Division Team's Analysis

Player Profiles & Sponsorship Portfolios

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Nike

PepsiCo

Tissot State Farm Insurance

American Express

YouTube

AT&T

Webull Michelob

Ultra Coinbase

Adidas

Beats

Electronics Genius

Sports Ticketmaster

SAP

Wilson

BetMGM

KIA

Microsoft

Google

Capital One

Kaiser Permanente

Mobil 1

DoorDash

Ritz

LVMH

Moet

Hennessy

Louis Vuitton

New Era

ServiceNow

FTX Oculus

LegalZoom

Medstar Health

Fanatics Footprint

Anheuser-Busch InBev

PayPal

Deloitte

Discount

Tire Clorox

US Bank

Dick's Sporting Goods

PlayStation

CarMax

Salesforce

Equitrust Providence Health & Services

Emory Healthcare

Mayo Clinic

