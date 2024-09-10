Women's Power Series Announces Expansion to NYC With Business of Art Women's Power Breakfast

The event kicked off with breakfast at the The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, at 8:30AM, followed by a panel at 9:30AM moderated by Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos who led a thoughtful dialogue around the journey and challenges of building a business in the art world, and reflections on the industry's future. The event culminated in a networking hour with attendees and panelists at The Bazaar by José Andrés, housed within the hotel and sponsored by the José Andrés Group.

"It was a pleasure to host these dynamic cultural producers for a conversation that emphasized the value of diversity and camaraderie in the art world," said Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos. "Our goal with the Women's Power Series has always been to connect and empower women in business, because we know that together we can make the greatest impact."

Panelists included:

Yvonne Force , public arts leader and cultural entrepreneur, co-founder of Culture Corps

, public arts leader and cultural entrepreneur, co-founder of Culture Corps Nicola Vassell , owner of Nicola Vassell Gallery, first black female-owned gallery in Chelsea

, owner of Nicola Vassell Gallery, first black female-owned gallery in Jeanne Greenberg , art advisor , curator and gallerist

, art advisor , curator and gallerist Marlies Verhoeven Reijtenbagh, co-founder and CEO of The Cultivist

"We are thrilled to be expanding our program reach within the New York community, and furthering our passion for fostering a network of inspiring female leaders," said Women's Power Series co-founder Sophia Kanavos, who also supports acquisitions and development for Flag Luxury Group.

With a vision to elevate one another to reach new heights of success, the Women's Power Series operates with a mission to empower female entrepreneurs and business professionals by creating a platform for women to come together, share their stories, and learn from each other's experiences to help close the gender gap and promote positive change in the business world.

For more information about the Women's Power Series and future events, please visit womenspowerseries.com.

About Women's Power Series

Founded in 2023, Women's Power Series was created by the mother-daughter team Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos and Sophia Kanavos. As female real-estate developers in the luxury hospitality industry, Dayssi and Sophia wanted to ensure all their properties under management were celebrating International Women's Day.

The goal of Women's Power Series is to create accessible, empowering, uplifting, and affordable events that bring women in business together with a unique platform to hear from a variety of successful female entrepreneurs and business executives. We aim to foster a sense of community, encourage personal and professional growth, and provide a space for women to share their stories, ideas, and expertise across a wide range of industries.

We believe in the power of women supporting women, and our VISION is to empower and elevate each other to reach new heights of success. Our MISSION is to help close the gender gap and promote positive change in the business world.

