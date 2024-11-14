Women's Power Series Hosts First Wellness-Themed Women's Power Breakfast in NYC

According to the Global Wellness Institute , the wellness economy has grown rapidly in the aftermath of the pandemic and reached a new peak of $6.3 trillion in 2023 (representing 6.03% of global GDP). By facilitating a meaningful dialogue with some of New York's most prominent health and wellness leaders, the "Business of Wellness" event addressed the industry's expanding footprint across various sectors, and the broader societal shift towards health-conscious living.

Panelists included notable female leaders across the wellness, hospitality and business sectors:

Maria Marshall , Founder and CEO of Gaia Goddess

, Founder and CEO of Gaia Goddess Sarita Tabarez , Vice President of NeueHouse Flagship

, Vice President of NeueHouse Flagship Jennifer Maanavi , Founder and CEO of Physique57

, Founder and CEO of Amanda Baudier , Holistic Executive Coach and Spiritual Mentor

, Holistic Executive Coach and Spiritual Mentor Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos , Co-Founder of Women's Power Series (Moderator)

The event began with a breakfast at 9:00 AM provided by José Andrés Group and Bazaar Bar, with the panel conversation following at 9:30AM. The morning concluded with a networking hour with attendees and panelists.

The panel discussion highlighted the growing importance of integrating wellness across all industries. Experts explored how sectors such as real estate and hospitality are transforming to meet the rising demand for health-centric experiences, prioritizing new amenities focused on relaxation and personal growth. Panelists also emphasized the critical role wellness plays in the modern workplace, as businesses adopt robust wellness benefits and flexible workspaces to align with the evolving demands of today's workforce. The discussion concluded by underscoring how fostering wellness in the workplace is no longer optional; it's a strategic imperative to support employee well being, drive productivity, and cultivate a resilient workforce.

"As a Wellness brand committed to empowering women, I was so excited to co-host a panel discussion with other leaders in the wellness community. I believe the future of wellness for women and our planet lies in the spirit of collaboration and support fostered by the Women's Power Series," said Maria Marshall of Gaia Goddess.

Women's Power Series, founded by mother-daughter team Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos and Sophia Kanavos, aims to create accessible, empowering, and uplifting events that bring women in business together. The Business of Wellness event was sponsored by Gaia Goddess, a membership-based holistic wellness community that provides exclusive on-demand content, tools, practices, and resources.

"Through Women's Power Series, we are creating a platform for industry leaders to share authentic insights from their journeys and inspire others to pursue new levels of achievement," said Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos. "It was an honor to engage with and learn from such an accomplished group of women who are driving meaningful change in the health and wellness space."

"True to our mission of empowering female entrepreneurs and professionals through community and conversation, our first-ever wellness event also shows our intent to expand the impact of Women's Power Series across diverse industries and businesses," said Women's Power Series co-founder Sophia Kanavos, who also supports acquisitions and development for Flag Luxury Group.

For more information about Women's Power Series and future events, please visit womenspowerseries.com or follow along on Instagram and Linkedin .

About Women's Power Series

Founded in 2023, Women's Power Series was created by the mother-daughter team Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos and Sophia Kanavos. As female real-estate developers in the luxury hospitality industry, Dayssi and Sophia wanted to ensure all their properties under management were celebrating International Women's Day.

The goal of Women's Power Series is to create accessible, empowering, uplifting, and affordable events that bring women in business together with a unique platform to hear from a variety of successful female entrepreneurs and business executives. We aim to foster a sense of community, encourage personal and professional growth, and provide a space for women to share their stories, ideas, and expertise across a wide range of industries.

We believe in the power of women supporting women, and our vision is to empower and elevate each other to reach new heights of success. Our mission is to help close the gender gap and promote positive change in the business world.

