Women's Power Series Returns to The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach on February 27, with Leaders Across Hospitality, Beauty & Wellness, and Sports

This year marks the fourth annual convening of female executives and tastemakers redefining modern leadership

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Power Series is returning to Miami Beach on Friday, February 27, 2026, for its highly anticipated Women's Power Breakfast at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach. The event will gather influential women from hospitality, beauty and wellness, and sports for a morning of inspiring conversation, meaningful connections, and lasting impact. As the series celebrates its fourth annual Miami event, it continues to amplify the voices of women driving change and shaping industries.

Founded by Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos and Sophia Kanavos, the 2026 Miami business conference will bring together over 400 attendees and industry-defining leaders to explore how women are reshaping legacy industries through community, ownership, and long-term value creation. In alignment with the 2026 International Women's Day theme, Give to Gain, the event highlights how investing in people and purpose is driving sustainable success across sectors.

"Women's Power Series is about more than a breakfast, it's about building an unstoppable network of powerful women," said Dayssi Kanavos, co-founder of WPS. "Miami has always been a place where bold ideas and bold women thrive, and each year at the Women's Power Breakfast, we gather women who are shaping industries with creativity, courage, and collaboration, celebrating what happens when women lead with authenticity and ambition," added Sophia Kanavos, co-founder of WPS.

Tickets can be purchased through the Women's Power Series website . One hundred percent of ticket proceeds will benefit Women of Tomorrow , supporting mentorship and leadership development for young women. Sponsors of the event include Flag Luxury, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, South Beach, José Andrés Group, and Insurance Office of America (IOA).

"At The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, we believe the most meaningful luxury is rooted in generosity – of time, attention, and community," said Stephen Power, Area General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach. "This year's theme, Give to Gain, reflects the spirit of the Women's Power Series: collaboration, mentorship, and shared purpose that moves everyone forward. We are honored to host this inspiring event, featuring a breakfast curated by the José Andrés Group culinary team and conversations celebrating leaders who are shaping industries while giving back in lasting ways."

The breakfast will open with Master of Ceremonies, Jennifer Valoppi, Founder and President of Women of Tomorrow, followed by three panels across hospitality, beauty and wellness, and sports. The conversations will explore how women are redefining leadership models and building brands rooted in culture, equity, and community.

Panel Highlights:

Hospitality: The Power of Experience: Women Building the Next Era of Iconic Hospitality

This panel explores how today's most successful hospitality leaders are shifting luxury from exclusivity to emotional connection, storytelling, and cultural relevance.

Confirmed speakers include: Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, Co-Host of The View Sarah Wetenhall, Owner & CEO, The Colony Palm Beach & The Hedges East Hampton Jackie Soffer, Chairman & CEO, Turnberry Lesley Goldwasser, Co-owner, The Betsy Hotel & Managing Partner, GreensLedge



Beauty & Wellness: The New Aesthetic: Redefining Beauty & Wellness Through Purpose and Innovation

Founders behind some of the most influential beauty brands discuss how community, transparency, and representation are shaping the future of the industry.

Confirmed speakers include: Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, Co-founder & Managing Partner of Clerisy & Founder of GILT and GlamSquad Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, Founder & CEO of Chillhouse Laura Geller, Founder of Laura Geller Beauty Cristina Cuomo , Founder & Editor-in-Chief of The Purist



Sports: Game Changers: Women Using Sports to Redefine Power and Purpose

As the U.S. heads into a landmark sports era ahead of the 2026 World Cup and Olympics, this panel examines how women are transforming sports through ownership, equity, and community-driven leadership.

Confirmed speakers include: Kendra Bulluck Major, Owner & Executive Director of Orange Blossom Classic Jasmine Robinson , Managing Partner at Monarch Collective Susan Summons, President & CEO of SusanSummonsSpeaks.com & Head Basketball Coach at Miami Dade College



Event Timeline:

8:30AM - Breakfast

9:30AM - Welcome Remarks

10:00AM - Panels Begin

12:30PM - Closing Remarks & Networking Sessions

For more information about Women's Power Series and future events, please visit womenspowerseries.org and follow on Instagram and LinkedIn . Follow along for more event announcements at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach on Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Women's Power Series:

Founded in 2023 by mother-daughter team Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos and Sophia Kanavos, Women's Power Series was created to provide accessible, empowering, and community-driven platforms for women in business. With events anchored around International Women's Day, the series brings together female leaders across industries to share insights, foster mentorship, and drive meaningful impact.

About Flag Luxury Group

Flag Luxury Group is a privately held real estate development company headquartered in New York City with a primary focus on luxury hotels and residences as well as land-based entertainment and retail projects. Flag Luxury Group was formed in 1997 by Dayssi and Paul Kanavos, who were driven by their passion for luxury hospitality and their desire to bring a forward-thinking perspective to the industry. Flag Luxury Group's ability to identify, acquire, and build world-class projects in premier gateway city locations has established it as a leading development company in the industry. Notable projects include co-developing The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove Residences, The Ritz-Carlton Club and Spa Jupiter, and most recently, The Ritz-Carlton New York, Nomad Residences. To learn more about Flag Luxury Group, visit www.flagluxury.com .

About The Ritz Carlton, South Beach

Located in the heart of Miami's Art Deco Historic District, just steps from Lincoln Road and the sands of Miami Beach, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach is a restored landmark that celebrates the city's rich history and iconic architecture while redefining Miami glamour with timeless sophistication. The hotel features 376 guest rooms and suites, personalized pool and beach service, and The Ritz-Carlton Spa offering holistic treatments and rejuvenating therapies. Guests enjoy globally inspired dining by José Andrés Group at Zaytinya, Lapidus Bar, and DiLido Beach Bar. The Ritz-Carlton Club offers an elevated experience with a private setting and personalized concierge service. Ritz Kids provides fun and educational activities for younger travelers. With over 20,000 square feet of event space, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach provides an iconic setting for meetings, weddings, and celebrations.

