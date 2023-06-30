Women's Real Estate Investors Network Unveils Highly Anticipated Annual Event - Empowering Women in Real Estate Investing

News provided by

Women's Real Estate Investors Network

30 Jun, 2023, 11:05 ET

Learn From World-Class Powerhouses at WREIN Live 2023: Tim Tebow, Ed Mylett, Kim Kiyosaki, Patrice Washington, and More!

DALLAS, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Real Estate Investors Network (WREIN), the nation's leading organization dedicated to supporting, empowering and educating women in real estate investing, is thrilled to announce it's highly anticipated annual event, scheduled to take place on July 14-16, 2023. This event provides a unique opportunity for women real estate investors to connect, learn and thrive in an inclusive and inspiring environment that fosters their growth in the industry.

Continue Reading
Women's Real Estate Investors Network logo
Women's Real Estate Investors Network logo

With an impressive lineup of renowned industry experts, including Tim Tebow, Ed Mylett, Kim Kiyosaki, Patrice Washington, and more, attendees can expect a transformative and engaging experience. These influential speakers will share their knowledge, experiences and insights through engaging keynotes and Q&A style chats. By fostering collaboration and providing invaluable specialized real estate investing knowledge, the event aims to accelerate the success of women in the industry.

"We are thrilled to bring you WREIN Live, where women in real estate investing can gather, learn and network with like-minded professionals," said Trea Todd, Founder of the Women's Real Estate Investors Network. "Our goal is to empower women by providing them with comprehensive holistic real estate, business and legacy education, enabling them to achieve financial independence and peace of mind."

Todd continues, "This event will serve as a catalyst for our women's' growth in the industry, fostering their individual successes and driving positive change across the entire real estate investing sector, which has historically been dominated by men."

Tickets to WREIN Live 2023 are exclusive to the WREIN community. Please visit SheCan23.com to sign up for the WREIN's exclusive 3-day virtual event (July 21-23, 2023) and to discover how to join WREIN Live in-person.

About the Women's Real Estate Investors Network:
The Women's Real Estate Investors Network (WREIN) is the nation's leading organization dedicated to supporting, empowering and educating women in the real estate investing industry. Through strategic networking opportunities, comprehensive educational resources, and personalized mentorship programs, the WREIN equips women with the knowledge and tools needed to excel in the dynamic world of real estate investing. Since its inception in 2018, the WREIN has positively impacted the lives of over 150,000 women, providing them with the essential foundation to take their first transformative steps toward reaching their full potential. Visit WREIN.com to learn more.

SOURCE Women's Real Estate Investors Network

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.