Women's Society of Cyberjutsu Crowns First Wicked6™ Cyber Games Champion

RESTON, Va., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Society of Cyberjutsu (WSC) announces the champion in the Wicked6 Cyber Games , a unique cybersecurity exhibition and fundraiser that took the stage on August 8 at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas at the Luxor Hotel and Casino (HyperX) during the week of Black Hat and DEF CON.

And the Winner Is …

Women's Society of Cyberjutsu

The Wicked6 tournament concluded in the cyber gaming equivalent of a photo finish, with all three final teams completing the mission before time ran out. The University of Colorado Boulder BuffOvrFlows took first place, with members Christopher Ayala (game handle BuffAyala), Shilpa Joshy (sjoshy), Josh Gillam (BuffGillam) and Cory Cranford (BuffCory).

The BuffOvrFlows completed the final mission with a score of 1809 points.

D0wn the L1ne from East Coast Polytechnic Institute, Columbia took second place with 1807.75 points.

The all-female team from the University of Central Florida, Knightsec, rounded out the top three with a score of 1782.25.

BuffOvrFlow's BuffGillam was the day's overall top scorer with 4567 points.

California State University, Northridge Layer 8; the University of Nevada, Reno NCC-1701; and the University of North Carolina, Wilmington Cyber Seahawks completed the Wicked6 roster.

The champions won the Wicked6 trophy and training certificates from EC-Council . The second-place team won passes to Black Hat 2020. All teams won Wicked6 digital badges by Cyber-Guild .

Wicked6 Delivers on Numerous Objectives

WSC, a national non-profit, hosted the fundraiser to further its mission: raising awareness of career opportunities and advancement for women in cybersecurity. HyperX brought an electric atmosphere that elevated cyber gaming to the level of the most competitive eSport. With sponsorships from Microsoft , Uber, Kaspersky, Katzcy , and Circadence ™, Wicked6 highlighted the importance of competitions in matching cyber gaming skills to critical IT security abilities that corporations seek.

"We know diverse teams make faster and better decisions," said Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President, Cybersecurity Solutions Group, Microsoft, "Collegiate competitions like Wicked6 showcase the competitive edge diverse teams have when it comes to addressing today's cyber challenges, and in turn create new avenues to decreasing the cyber talent shortage."

Sponsors Keep WSC Going

"We couldn't have put on Wicked6 without our sponsors," said Mari Galloway, CEO of the Women's Society of Cyberjutsu. "Dues from our 2500+ members account for <10% of our operating budget. Corporate sponsorships fuel our activities from study groups and training to meetups and conference passes." Donations for Wicked6 and WSC can be made here . Check out all the Wicked6 sponsors here .

Join us in 2020

WSC is excited to announce that the Wicked6 Cyber Games will take place again next year, culminating in a tournament at the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas on August 6, 2020 followed by the 7th Annual Cyberjutsu Awards. Sign up to receive updates to play , attend , or sponsor as they become available.

